Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 11 Series globally, i.e., January 26. The tech giant could debut three models Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The company has teased the phone launch with the tagline “Rise to the challenge.” Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch: Take a look

How to watch a live stream

The global launch event of the Redmi Note 11 Series will be held today at 5:30 pm. This event can be seen live on Xiaomi’s official website, and Twitter handle. Apart from this, live events can also be seen on YouTube. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

The global variants of the series will be slightly different from the smartphones launched in China. Redmi Note 11 has already been launched in the global market as Poco M4 Pro and in India as Redmi Note 11T. At the same time, Redmi Note 11 Pro has been introduced in the Indian market recently as Xiaomi 11i and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Also Read - Top 5 interesting features of the new Redmi Note 11 series: All you need to know

Price

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB, CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,400) for 6GB + 128GB, CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for 8GB + 256GB.

However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for 8GB + 256GB.

The top-of-line the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for 8GB + 256GB.

Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset can offer the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series in the global market. However, the series has been introduced with MediaTek SoCs in China. Last year, the series was launched in China, including Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro +. Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China, expanding the Redmi Note 11 lineup in November.

According to Yogesh Brar, Mediatek Helio G96 SoC can be found in Redmi Note 11 Pro and 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The device is expected to get a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as camera features are concerned, the upcoming smartphone could be equipped with a 108MP quad rear camera setup. The phone will get a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will work on Android 11.