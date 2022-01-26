comscore Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: Everything we know so far
News

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

The global launch event of the Redmi Note 11 Series will be held today at 5:30 pm. This event can be seen live on Xiaomi's official website, and Twitter handle. Apart from this, live events can also be seen on YouTube.

redmi note 11 series

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 11 Series globally, i.e., January 26. The tech giant could debut three models Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The company has teased the phone launch with the tagline “Rise to the challenge.” Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch: Take a look

How to watch a live stream

The global launch event of the Redmi Note 11 Series will be held today at 5:30 pm. This event can be seen live on Xiaomi’s official website, and Twitter handle. Apart from this, live events can also be seen on YouTube. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

The global variants of the series will be slightly different from the smartphones launched in China. Redmi Note 11 has already been launched in the global market as Poco M4 Pro and in India as Redmi Note 11T. At the same time, Redmi Note 11 Pro has been introduced in the Indian market recently as Xiaomi 11i and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Also Read - Top 5 interesting features of the new Redmi Note 11 series: All you need to know

Redmi-Note-11-Series

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Price

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB, CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,400) for 6GB + 128GB, CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for 8GB + 256GB.

However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for 8GB + 256GB.

The top-of-line the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for 8GB + 256GB.

Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset can offer the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series in the global market. However, the series has been introduced with MediaTek SoCs in China. Last year, the series was launched in China, including Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro +. Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China, expanding the Redmi Note 11 lineup in November.

According to Yogesh Brar, Mediatek Helio G96 SoC can be found in Redmi Note 11 Pro and 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The device is expected to get a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as camera features are concerned, the upcoming smartphone could be equipped with a 108MP quad rear camera setup. The phone will get a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will work on Android 11.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying
Features
Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying
Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

News

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G, expected to be Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, pricing leaked online

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 5G, expected to be Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, pricing leaked online

OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra

Mobiles

OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price
Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series debuts in China: Check specifications, pricing here
Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

News

Redmi Note 11 series set to launch on October 28: Here s everything confirmed so far

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire ने दिया Republic Day का तोहफा, फ्री में मिलेंगे India Facepaint समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Tork Kratos और Kratos R इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक भारत में हुईं लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

ट्विटर ला रहा है इंस्टाग्राम वाला धांसू फीचर, क्लोज फ्रेंड्स ही देख सकेंगे ट्वीट

Free Fire Free Rewards 26 Jan: रूम कार्ड से Hopper बंडल तक, ये हैं आज के फ्री रिवॉर्ड

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G फोन की लॉन्चिंग डेट और स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
News
Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you
Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series global launch today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications
Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

News

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end
Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle

News

Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle
WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Apps

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers