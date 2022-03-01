Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

Xiaomi just launched its Redmi Note 11E Pro smartphone in its home market of China. The smartphone seems to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which launched earlier in January. Key features of the device include a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 67W fast charging. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Redmi Note 11E Pro: Price

Redmi Note 11E Pro is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,300) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,700) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 25,100) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

The device has been launched in Black, Blue, and White colour options and will be made available in China starting March 4. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Redmi Note 11E Pro: Specifications

Redmi Note 11E Pro sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate with a claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM LPDDR4x RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2. The device supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Other features include 5G connectivity, an IR Blaster, Hi-Res Audio certified stereo speakers, and more.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.