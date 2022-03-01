comscore Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
News

Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11E Pro sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate with a claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

redmi_note_11e_pro

(Image: Redmi)

Xiaomi just launched its Redmi Note 11E Pro smartphone in its home market of China. The smartphone seems to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which launched earlier in January. Key features of the device include a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 67W fast charging. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Redmi Note 11E Pro: Price

Redmi Note 11E Pro is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,300) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,700) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 25,100) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

The device has been launched in Black, Blue, and White colour options and will be made available in China starting March 4. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Redmi Note 11E Pro: Specifications

Redmi Note 11E Pro sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate with a claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM LPDDR4x RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2. The device supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Other features include 5G connectivity, an IR Blaster, Hi-Res Audio certified stereo speakers, and more.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 6:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 1, 2022 6:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note

Xiaomi Redmi Note

4

8999

Android OS, v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Octa-core 1.4/1.7 GHz Cortex-A7
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app

Apps

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app

After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

News

After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

News

Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features
MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed
Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March

हिंदी समाचार

Dogecoin और Shiba Inu कॉइन से अब हो सकेगी मूवी टिकट बुकिंग, जानें डिटेल

Apex Legends Mobile की रिलीज डेट हुई पीछे, जानें अब किस दिन लॉन्च होगा गेम

5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ वीवो का सस्ता 5G फोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

5000mAh बैटरी और 8GB तक RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Redmi Note 11E Pro, जानें कीमत

Free Fire में इस हफ्ते मिलेगा फ्री Assassin’s Creed: Hooded Parachute, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more
Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February
After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

News

After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments
Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

News

Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers