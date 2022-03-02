Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E go official in China: Here s what we know so far

Redmi Note 11E Pro and Redmi Note 11E have been made official in China. Both smartphones are affordable devices of the Redmi Note series, in which many special features have been provided. Redmi Note 11E Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate display with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone has been introduced on Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which will provide a significant performance experience to the users. Also Read - Apple blocks sales of its products, services in Russia

Price

The price of the Redmi Note 11E Pro is CNY 1699 (approximately Rs. 20300). This is the price of the base model of the device, which packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1899 (approximately Rs 22700). Its top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been launched for CNY 2099 (about Rs 25100).

The smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and White color options. It is available for pre-order in China. Its sale will start from March 4.

However, the Redmi Note 11E is available at CNY 1,199 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and CNY 1,299 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 11E Pro 5G. 6.67inches FHD+ AMOLED Display

120Hz Refresh Rate

Qualcomm SD695

108MP + 8MP + 2MP📷

16MP Front Camera

5000mAh Battery🔋

67W Charge

Android 11

MIUI 13

LPDDR4X

UFS 2.2

3.5mm Jack

8.12mm

202G Price

6GB – 128GB – ₹20K

8GB – 128GB – ₹23K

8GB – 256GB – ₹25K pic.twitter.com/FLmNGyZUFi — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) March 2, 2022

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11E Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 2400×1600 pixels resolution. This display found in the phone has been developed by Samsung, and it supports the refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, manufactured using a 6nm process node. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

A triple rear camera setup has been given to the device. The smartphone has a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calling, this smartphone has a 16MP front camera.

For connectivity, it has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has stereo speakers and is Hi-Res Audio certified. It includes an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It comes with 67W fast charging support. Its size is 164.19×76.1×8.12mm, and its weight is 202 grams.

Redmi Note 11E

The Redmi Note 11E comes with a 6.58-inch 90 Hz LCD, Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and dual rear camera, including a 50 MP primary camera a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 5 MP selfie camera in front.