Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications, might come with 6.6-inch display: Check details
Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far

Talking about the Redmi Note 11S 5G features, a 6.6-inch display can be found in it. The resolution of the phone's display will be 1080×2400 pixels.

Redmi is set to unveil another entry budget smartphone under the Note 11 series. Another 5G phone of this series has been spotted on the FCC certification website. To recall, the company has already launched Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G in India. Also Read - How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

The Redmi Note 11S 5G smartphone in this series could be a rebranded version of POCO’s recently launched M4 Pro 5G. The company is preparing to introduce this phone globally soon. Also Read - How to check CBSE class 10th result: Step-by-step guide

The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the FCC listing. According to the information received in the FCC certification, the phone can be launched in four storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. Also Read - Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year

To recall, the smartphone was also spotted on the IMEI listing. According to the listing, the new device’s name will be Redmi Note 11S 5G. The upcoming 5G  was variant was spotted with model number K16B, code-named OPAL.

This model number is similar to K16A, which was noticed in the POCO M4 Pro 5G.  POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China. According to the reports, the company may add a new phone to its lineup. This phone will get almost the same features as these two devices.

Talking about the Redmi Note 11S 5G features, a 6.6-inch display can be found in it. The resolution of the phone’s display will be 1080×2400 pixels. Also, it will come with an LCD panel and can support a 90Hz refresh rate. The budget range processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC can be used in this upcoming phone of the Redmi Note 11 series.

As far as camera features are concerned, there will be three cameras in the back of the phone. Its primary camera can be given 50MP. Apart from this, the phone will also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP third camera. A 16MP camera can be found for selfies and video calling. As per reports, its price can be around Rs 15,000.

  Published Date: March 12, 2022 4:52 PM IST

