comscore Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
News

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Mobiles

Along with the launch date reveal post, the company has also attached an image of the back of the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi Note 11S

(Image: Redmi)

Xiaomi India via a block the date notification has revealed that it will be launching its Redmi Note 11S in the country on February 9. Along with the announcement, the company has set up a dedicated microsite to notify interested consumers about the upcoming smartphone. It is yet to announce the exact time at which it will be launching the device. However, taking a look at its previous launch cycles, the company could launch the device at around 12 PM on February 9. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battle of the flagships

Along with the launch date reveal post, the company has also attached an image of the back of the upcoming smartphone. The image showcases a Blue colour option and a flat frame. The image also reveals a quad-camera module with an LED flash.

Redmi Note 11S: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will reportedly feature a 108-megapixel primary ISOCELL HM2 sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

According to an earlier leak, the Redmi Note 11S will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout to accommodate the front camera. The device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

The device is said to come with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 1:52 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note

Xiaomi Redmi Note

4

8999

Android OS, v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Octa-core 1.4/1.7 GHz Cortex-A7
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From Looop Lapeta to Sweet Magnolias: Movies, shows coming to Netflix in February 2022
Photo Gallery
From Looop Lapeta to Sweet Magnolias: Movies, shows coming to Netflix in February 2022
Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

Photo Gallery

Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

Instant online loan frauds are rising in India, here's how to stay safe from such scams

Apps

Instant online loan frauds are rising in India, here's how to stay safe from such scams

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

News

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Features

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?
Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone 5G review: Worth the hype?

Reviews

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone 5G review: Worth the hype?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के नए कैंपेन में फ्री रिवॉर्ड की बारिश, जानें आज क्या मिलेगा फ्री

Oppo Reno7 Series 5G की लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, फरवरी में इस दिन लेगी भारत में एंट्री

Redmi Note 11S भारत में 9 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 4 रियर कैमरे

100km रेंज वाली Bazinga ई-साइकिल की प्री बुकिंग शुरू, कीमत है 50000 रुपये से कम

इंडिया गेट पर लगे नेताजी के 3D होलोग्राम में क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file

News

Google Drive will warn you when you are about to open a suspicious file
How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps
PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

News

PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?
Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

Telecom

Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers