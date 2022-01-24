Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Xiaomi India via a block the date notification has revealed that it will be launching its Redmi Note 11S in the country on February 9. Along with the announcement, the company has set up a dedicated microsite to notify interested consumers about the upcoming smartphone. It is yet to announce the exact time at which it will be launching the device. However, taking a look at its previous launch cycles, the company could launch the device at around 12 PM on February 9. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battle of the flagships

Along with the launch date reveal post, the company has also attached an image of the back of the upcoming smartphone. The image showcases a Blue colour option and a flat frame. The image also reveals a quad-camera module with an LED flash.

Redmi Note 11S: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will reportedly feature a 108-megapixel primary ISOCELL HM2 sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

According to an earlier leak, the Redmi Note 11S will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout to accommodate the front camera. The device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

The device is said to come with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.