News

Redmi Note 11S launch in India imminent as company drops teaser on Twitter

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S likely to launch in India soon, the phone is tipped to equip a MediaTek SoC, 108-megapixel quad-camera setup.

Redmi Note 11S India launch teaser

Redmi is pulling up socks for the next Note series smartphone launch in India. Redmi India in the official Twitter handle dropped a cryptic message although early birds were quick enough to break the code. As per the teaser posted on the social media handle, Redmi Note 11S might make its debut in India soon. Also Read - Tencent in talks to acquire Black Shark to help with its metaverse dream: Report

The smartphone has been making rounds on the internet lately, and some of the core specs have also been revealed. Coming back to the teaser, here’s what the tweet stated, “Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up?” The teaser also had “New Note 1S Coming,” in bold fonts which clearly indicates a new Redmi Note series phone to be in the launch pipeline. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

The Redmi Note 11 series that was launched in China included a trio of smartphones- Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. While the company brought the Note 11T 5G in India, it is now planning to add another handset to the portfolio. Also Read - Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G launched: Price in India, offers, specs, and more

Redmi Note 11S specs, features (rumoured)

If we are to talk about aesthetics, the Redmi Note 11S might likely have a sleek design. If you take a closer look at the teaser, you will see a big camera sensor on the camera island being backed by three other sensors. Reports in the past indicated the Redmi Note 11S to get either a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary sensor. As per reports, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera will also be on the list. While upfront, it may have a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Internally, the phone might equip a MediaTek chipset. The Redmi Note 11S has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites which indicates the launch is happening soon.

A handset with model number 220111TSI which is believed to be of Redmi Note 11S was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Another model number 2201117SG with the name Redmi Note 11S appeared on the NTBC certification site. As per reports, smartphones with similar model numbers were also found to have been listed on the EEC certification website. Redmi hasn’t committed to a specific launch date yet, and we expect to hear more about the device until its formal debut.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 2:44 PM IST

