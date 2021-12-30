Redmi Note 11S might soon join the Redmi 11 series as the phone reportedly appeared on several certification sites. The upcoming Redmi device with model number 220117SG is said to have been spotted on certification websites including BIS in India, NBTC in Singapore, and the Eurasian Economic Area (EEC). Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

To recall, the company launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China this October. The Redmi Note 11 5G arrived in the Indian market as the Redmi Note 11T. The Chinese brand now seems to be prepping to add another member to the list. Reports indicate that four variations of the model number will likely be introduced with different carrier configurations and multiple storage options. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 11S specifications (rumoured)

Details of the alleged Redmi Note 11S recently appeared online. As per a report, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is said to equip a MediaTek chipset, although the processor name wasn’t revealed. The report further indicates the Redmi Note 11S to have either a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 sensor as the primary camera depending on the market. The phone could likely get a triple camera setup with the primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 13 announced: Features, compatible phones and roadmap

The report also mentions a K7S model with the codename Miel_pro. The model is said to house a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor. Another model ‘K7P’ with codename Fleur is also expected to hit the global markets but under Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco. Reports suggest that the model will have similar specifications as the K7S model. Xiaomi is tight-lipped about the new Redmi smartphone, but the report cites that the new Redmi Note 11S models could arrive by Q1 2022. To recall, the Redmi Note 10S was introduced in the global market in March 2021, although the successor is expected to arrive earlier than that.

On a related note, the Chinese handset maker is prepping for its next smartphone launch in India. Xiaomi will introduce the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (with 120Hz fast charging support) next week.