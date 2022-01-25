Xiaomi India has confirmed to launch Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9. As per the official teaser, the smartphone will house a quad rear camera setup. It will come in a blue colour option. The smartphone is expected to feature feature a 108-megapixel primary ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Redmi Note 11S might come with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11S is all set to launch in India on February 9, the company announced on Monday. Ahead of the official launch, the full specifications and also the price has leaked on the internet. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Redmi phone so far. Also Read - Smartphones to launch in February 2022: Redmi Note 11S, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Oppo Reno 7 series and more

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The company has already confirmed some of the key features of the Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone will come packed with an AMOLED display and a Redmi Note 11 like design. The teaser poster revealed the device in blue, but we believe Redmi will bring more colour options to grab consumers’ eyeballs. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Ahead of the official launch, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed the complete specs sheet of the upcoming Redmi Note 11S smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battle of the flagships

-As per the leaked specs sheet, the Redmi Note 11S will come packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

-It is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model is tipped to include 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage support. As per the leaked specs sheet, the smartphone will include an option for expandable storage as well.

-On the software front, the Redmi Note 11S is expected to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. Some reports suggest the phone will launch with MIUI 13.

-In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 11S is tipped to come packed with a quad rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor + 8-megapixel Sony IMX3555 sensor + two 2-megapixel sensors. On the contrary, another leak suggests that the smartphone will include three camera sensors on the back.

-For selfies and video calls, the Redmi Note 11S will include a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

-The leaked specs sheet shows that the Redmi phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

The leak also reveals the pricing of the Redmi Note 11S. As per the tipster, the upcoming Redmi phone will be Rs 1000 – Rs 2000 costlier than the predecessor Redmi Note 10S.

The Redmi Note 10S, which launched in India last year, starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. So, it is likely that the Redmi Note 11S will start somewhere around Rs 16,000-17,000. The final price will be confirmed at the virtual launch event next month.