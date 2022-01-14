It was just yesterday that Redmi India shared a teaser of an upcoming Redmi Note series. The company is expected to launch Redmi Note 11S in India soon. Ahead of the launch, a report has revealed a few renders of the rumoured smartphone. These renders suggest that Redmi Note 11S is likely to feature a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup at the back. It will also house a punch-hole camera on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S launch in India imminent as company drops teaser on Twitter

As per Xiaomiui, Redmi Note 11S, codenamed “miel”, will come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel OV2A macro camera. For selfies, it might come with a 16-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, suggest imminent launch

ια is coming! Hope you’re making a 𝑵𝑶𝑻𝑬 of this. I ❤ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/ZJxL1np84N — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 13, 2022

Redmi Note 11S was reportedly spotted on several certification websites. It was spotted on the BIS certification website with the model number 220111TSI. On the NTBC certification website, the name “Redmi Note 11S” appeared with 2201117SG model number.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 4G chipset just like its predecessor. Chances are that this chipset is a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. In terms of design, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display and a rectangular camera setup. The handset features a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. As per the render, the smartphone is expected to come in a lilac colour option. However, the official teaser also suggests that Redmi Note 11s will come in a blue colour option. Other details like RAM, storage, battery and more are still unknown.

The smartphone is expected to land in India later this month as the Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain shared a teaser on Twitter. It is expected that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.