comscore Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11S renders suggest 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup
News

Redmi Note 11S renders suggest 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S is expected to feature a punch-hole display and a rectangular camera setup. The handset might come with a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

redmi-note-11s

It was just yesterday that Redmi India shared a teaser of an upcoming Redmi Note series. The company is expected to launch Redmi Note 11S in India soon. Ahead of the launch, a report has revealed a few renders of the rumoured smartphone. These renders suggest that Redmi Note 11S is likely to feature a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup at the back. It will also house a punch-hole camera on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S launch in India imminent as company drops teaser on Twitter

As per Xiaomiui, Redmi Note 11S, codenamed “miel”, will come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel OV2A macro camera. For selfies, it might come with a 16-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, suggest imminent launch

Redmi Note 11s, Redmi India

Redmi Note 11S render. Image: Xiaomiui

Redmi Note 11S was reportedly spotted on several certification websites. It was spotted on the BIS certification website with the model number 220111TSI. On the NTBC certification website, the name “Redmi Note 11S” appeared with 2201117SG model number.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 4G chipset just like its predecessor. Chances are that this chipset is a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. In terms of design, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display and a rectangular camera setup. The handset features a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. As per the render, the smartphone is expected to come in a lilac colour option. However, the official teaser also suggests that Redmi Note 11s will come in a blue colour option. Other details like RAM, storage, battery and more are still unknown.

The smartphone is expected to land in India later this month as the Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain shared a teaser on Twitter. It is expected that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Deals
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Electric Vehicle

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more
Redmi Note 11S launch in India imminent as company drops teaser on Twitter

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S launch in India imminent as company drops teaser on Twitter
Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में इस महीने ऐसे पा सकते हैं Gloo Wall स्किन, गेम जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

पबजी और फ्री फायर आए आमने-सामने, Krafton ने Garena पर किया मुकदमा

Facebook पर ब्रिटेन ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन, 44 मिलियन यूजर्स का पर्सनल डेटा यूज करने का लगा आरोप

Simple One इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर की डिलीवरी जून से होगी शुरू, अभी सिर्फ 1947 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक

पबजी न्यू स्टेट में आई हवा से बात करने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Deals
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare
Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays
Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Electric Vehicle

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked
MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

News

MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers