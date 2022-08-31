Redmi Note 11SE is up for grabs in India: Check details

Xiaomi earlier this month added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio. The company launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE smartphone that joins the company’s other Note 11-series smartphones, which includes the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11T 5G and the vanilla Redmi Note 11 smartphones. Now, just days after the launch, the Redmi Note 11SE smartphone is up for grabs in India. Also Read - Redmi A1 India launch confirmed via a cryptic tweet

The Redmi Note 11SE price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 11SE costs Rs 13,999 for the single variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is available in India via Flipkart and mi.com in Space Black, Bifrost Blue, Thunder Purple and Cosmic White colour variants.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is offering a bunch of launch offers to the interested buyers. The company said that the buyers who pay for their purchases using their ICICI Bank cards will be able to avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on EMI transactions. In addition to this, the company is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on non-EMI transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards.

On Flipkart, buyers can get the price of the smartphone reduced by up to Rs 13,400 on exchange offer. Additionally, the e-retail platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on payments made via SBI Mastercard debit cards. The retailer is also offering the Google Nest Hub and the Google Nest Mini at a discounted prices of Rs 4,999 and Rs 1,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 11SE specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 system-on-chip that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11SE sports a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies it has a 13MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology, which the company says can charge from 0 to 54 percent in just 30 minutes.