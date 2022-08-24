Redmi has announced that it will launch its mid-range Redmi Note 11SE in India on August 26. The company has confirmed that the highlights of the upcoming Redmi Note 11SE include a 64MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Redmi has further announced that the handset will go on the first sale in India on August 31. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T Pro gets certified on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Redmi Note 11SE joins the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G gets discounted on Amazon, starts at Rs 26,999

Redmi Note 11SE expected specifications

As per the official microsite, Redmi Note 11SE will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification. It will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It will run on MIUI 12.5. Also Read - Xiaomi's ongoing investigation may adversely affect operating results or cash flows in India

For photography, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 13MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 11SE will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0-54 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Onyx Gray, Shadow Black and Bifrost Blue colour variants.

In addition to this, Redmi has announced that Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 3.5mm jack, an IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and dual stereo speakers.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will go on sale in India on August 31 across Flipkart and Mi.com.