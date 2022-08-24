comscore Redmi Note 11SE with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC to launch in India on August 26
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11se With A 64mp Quad Rear Camera Setup To Launch In India On August 26
News

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on August 26

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11SE will go on sale in India on August 31 across Flipkart and Mi.com

Untitled design - 2022-08-24T172920.653

Redmi has announced that it will launch its mid-range Redmi Note 11SE in India on August 26. The company has confirmed that the highlights of the upcoming Redmi Note 11SE include a 64MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Redmi has further announced that the handset will go on the first sale in India on August 31. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T Pro gets certified on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Redmi Note 11SE joins the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G gets discounted on Amazon, starts at Rs 26,999

Redmi Note 11SE expected specifications

As per the official microsite, Redmi Note 11SE will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification.  It will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It will run on MIUI 12.5. Also Read - Xiaomi's ongoing investigation may adversely affect operating results or cash flows in India

For photography, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 13MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 11SE will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0-54 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Onyx Gray, Shadow Black and Bifrost Blue colour variants.

In addition to this, Redmi has announced that Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 3.5mm jack, an IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and dual stereo speakers.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will go on sale in India on August 31 across Flipkart and Mi.com.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 6:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) will get Android 13 Beta by end of 2022
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) will get Android 13 Beta by end of 2022
Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to debut in India on August 26

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to debut in India on August 26

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ electric car launched

automobile

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ electric car launched

Realme GT Neo 4 appears on Realme India website

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 4 appears on Realme India website

Apple TV+ releases trailer of docuseries Gutsy: Check details

News

Apple TV+ releases trailer of docuseries Gutsy: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to debut in India on August 26

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ electric car launched

Apple TV+ releases trailer of docuseries Gutsy: Check details

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: In pics

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly