comscore Redmi Note 11SE with 33W fast charging to launch in India today: All we know so far
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11se With A 64mp Quad Rear Camera Setup To Launch In India Today
News

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India today

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11SE is confirmed to come with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and more.

Untitled design - 2022-08-26T085034.593

Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 11SE in India today. The smartphone will join the Redmi Note 11 series that already includes Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11SE? You may not receive charger in its box

The company has already revealed the key specifications of the handset. Going by these specs, the highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11SE sale

Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 11 SE will go on sale in India in the month of August itself. The microsite of the handset says that it will be available for purchase starting August 31, however, the recent tweet by the company suggests that the sale date is August 30.

Redmi Note 11SE

Image: Mi.com

The handset will be available for purchase across Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

As per the official microsite, Redmi Note 11SE will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification.  It will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It will run on MIUI 12.5.

For photography, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 13MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 11SE will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0-54 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black and Bifrost Blue colour variants.

In addition to this, Redmi has announced that Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 3.5mm jack, an IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and dual stereo speakers.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 9:18 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y35 listed on retail website before launch
Mobiles
Vivo Y35 listed on retail website before launch
iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6X launched, one of them may arrive in India soon

Mobiles

iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6X launched, one of them may arrive in India soon

How to remove posts from your Facebook feed without losing friends

How To

How to remove posts from your Facebook feed without losing friends

How to restore deleted Emails in Gmail and Outlook

How To

How to restore deleted Emails in Gmail and Outlook

How to order food directly on your train using WhatsApp Chatbot

How To

How to order food directly on your train using WhatsApp Chatbot

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup to debut in India today

Vivo Y35 listed on retail website before launch

iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6X launched, one of them may arrive in India soon

Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

DJI launches new Avata drone which can be piloted using Goggles 2 controller

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details