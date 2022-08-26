Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 11SE in India today. The smartphone will join the Redmi Note 11 series that already includes Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11SE? You may not receive charger in its box

The company has already revealed the key specifications of the handset. Going by these specs, the highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11SE sale

Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 11 SE will go on sale in India in the month of August itself. The microsite of the handset says that it will be available for purchase starting August 31, however, the recent tweet by the company suggests that the sale date is August 30.

The handset will be available for purchase across Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

As per the official microsite, Redmi Note 11SE will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification. It will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It will run on MIUI 12.5.

For photography, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 13MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 11SE will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0-54 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black and Bifrost Blue colour variants.

In addition to this, Redmi has announced that Redmi Note 11SE will come with a 3.5mm jack, an IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and dual stereo speakers.