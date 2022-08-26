Redmi has launched its affordable handset called Redmi Note 11SE at a price of Rs 13,499. The highlights of the smartphone include its MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and a 64MP quad camera setup. The smartphone is a new addition to the Redmi Note 11 series that already includes Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India today

Redmi Note 11SE pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 11SE is launched in India in one single storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 13,499 in India. In terms of colours, it will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black and Bifrost Blue colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 31 across Flipkart and mi.com. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications

Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and runs on MIUI 12.5.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11SE features a 13MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 11SE is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0-54 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone is 178.8g in weight and measures 160.46x 74.5×8.29 mm. In addition to this, Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 3.5mm jack, an IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and dual stereo speakers.