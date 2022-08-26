comscore Redmi Note 11SE with a 5,000 mAh battery, 64MP quad camera setup launched in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11se With Mediatek Helio G95 Soc Launched At Rs 13499
News

Redmi Note 11SE with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched at Rs 13,499

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11SE will go on sale in India across Flipkart and mi.com. It is launched at Rs 13,499 and will be available in four colour variants.

Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi has launched its affordable handset called Redmi Note 11SE at a price of Rs 13,499. The highlights of the smartphone include its MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and a 64MP quad camera setup. The smartphone is a new addition to the Redmi Note 11 series that already includes Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India today

Redmi Note 11SE pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 11SE is launched in India in one single storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 13,499 in India. In terms of colours, it will be available in Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black and Bifrost Blue colour variants. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11SE? You may not receive charger in its box

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 31 across Flipkart and mi.com. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on ICICI Bank credit cards. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on August 26

Redmi Note 11SE specifications

Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with blue light certification. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and runs on MIUI 12.5.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11SE features a 13MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 11SE is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0-54 percent in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone is 178.8g in weight and measures 160.46x 74.5×8.29 mm. In addition to this, Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 3.5mm jack, an IR blaster, Corning Gorilla Glass Protection and dual stereo speakers.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 12:56 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup launched in India
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup launched in India
Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

automobile

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: 5 things we know about Apple s 2022 phone series

Photo Gallery

iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: 5 things we know about Apple s 2022 phone series

Twitter revamps its Spaces tab; finally adds podcasts

Apps

Twitter revamps its Spaces tab; finally adds podcasts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup launched in India

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: 5 things we know about Apple s 2022 phone series

iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: Five things we know about Apple’s 2022 phone series

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details