Ahead of the official India launch on November 30, Redmi India has revealed a few specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone. The company has confirmed on Twitter that the smartphone will come with support for 33W fast charging. To recall, its predecessor Redmi Note 10T 5G supports 18W charging. In the latest tweet, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Additionally, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director and Global Vice-President, Xiaomi has also tweeted about the smartphone hinting at the upcoming chipset that will power Redmi Note 11T 5G. He revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek chipset. Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China recently, hence, it is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

Redmi Note 11T 5G expected specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G is widely speculated to arrive in the Indian market as the rebadged version of Redmi Note 11. If reports are to be believed, then the new Redmi phone would get a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display would have a punch-hole cutout to accommodate a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It could get a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel portrait lens.

The Redmi Note 11 equips a MediaTek 810 SoC paired with following memory configuration- 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB internal storage. The handset runs on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has Bluetooth v5.0 support and a USB-C port for charging.