Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Redmi Note 11T 5G tipped to come under Rs 20,000, likely to feature an FHD 90Hz display, MediaTek SoC, a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is set to launch in India on November 30. The Chinese OEM will take the wrap off its mid-range smartphone via a virtual-only event on Tuesday. Also Read - Would you buy a Xiaomi electric car? Company plans to produce lakhs of cars every year

Past leaks suggest that Xiaomi’s sub-brand will bring the Redmi Note 11T 5G as the rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last month. Xiaomi has set up a dedicated microsite that reveals some of the key specifications of the device. The smartphone launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 11T 5G- Also Read - Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone but this manufacturer might

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Release date, launch time

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be officially unveiled in India on November 30. The upcoming mid-range 5G phone from the Chinese company will be showcased via the company’s official YouTube channel at 12 PM IST. Also Read - Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Expected price in India, specs

As per the rumour mill, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to arrive in three configurations- 6GB/64GB storage, 6GB/128GB storage, and 8GB/128GB storage. The base model is said to cost around Rs 16,999, while the other two models could come with price tags of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

As far as specs are concerned, the all-new Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to ship with a MediaTek 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device could have a screen size of 6.6-inch with full HD resolution, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There could be a punch-hole cutout in the panel to accommodate a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It could run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. custom ROM skin layered on top.

The new Redmi 5G phone could offer a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The device is rumoured to have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, and fast charging support of 33W. The teaser posters suggest that Redmi might bring at least two colour options of the Redmi Note 11T 5G- Aqua, and Silver. Moreover, reports indicate the phone to have RAM Booster technology much like Realme’s Dynamic RAM tech that utilises available memory to boost RAM performance. So here’s a roundup of the upcoming Redmi Note series phone that will be released in India tomorrow.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 29, 2021 11:27 AM IST

