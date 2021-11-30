The Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India today, November 30, with MediaTek Dimensity 810, dual rear cameras, and 5000 mah battery capacity. The company unveiled its flagship smartphone at a virtual event. The smartphone comes in three configurations and has up to 128 GB of storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs

Price

Redmi Note 11T is launched at three storage variants including 6GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB+128GB which is available at Rs 17,999. Whereas the top-of-line 8GB+128GB costs Rs 19,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Introductory discount

The company has released the smartphone at an introductory discount of Rs 1000 and an additional Rs 1000 discount with ICICI bank credit cards and EMI. After discount the 6GB+64GB is available at an effective price of Rs 14,999, the 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,999, and the higher storage 8GB+128GB is available at Rs 17,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

The sale of Redmi Note 11T starts from December 7 via mi.com, mi home, amazon, mi studio, stores, and all retail partners. It comes in three color options, including stardust white, aquamarine blue, and matte black.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset built on 6nm architecture. Additionally, it is loaded with an octa-core processor, 2x A76 cortex, clocked at 2.4GHz, and the remaining 6X A55 cortex clocked at 2GHz. It has GPU Mali G57 MC2. The G57 supports high-end performance and improved machine learning with CPU frequencies up to 2.4GHz, which is 20 percent faster than the previous generations.

It has a large display of 16.7 cm (6.6 inches) with a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. When watching static content, the refresh rate will shift to 50hz, while streaming videos, will shift to 60hz, and for gaming, the display will shift to 90hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11T gets an Antutu score of 3,55,000+ along with ultra-fast 2.2 UFS storage which is 100 percent faster than UFS 2.1.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Redmi Note 11T comes with a dual rear camera setup with a primary lens is 50-megapixels and an 8-megapixels ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, Redmi has installed a 16-megapixels selfie camera. The handset works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. To power the device, a 5000mAh battery is provided, which comes with 33W fast charging support. The device gets Gorilla Glass protection, dual speakers, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack.