comscore Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras
News

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras

Mobiles

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset built on 6nm architecture. Additionally, it is loaded with an octa-core processor, 2x A76 cortex, clocked at 2.4GHz, and the remaining 6X A55 cortex clocked at 2GHz.

redmi note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India today, November 30, with MediaTek Dimensity 810, dual rear cameras, and 5000 mah battery capacity. The company unveiled its flagship smartphone at a virtual event. The smartphone comes in three configurations and has up to 128 GB of storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs

Price

Redmi Note 11T is launched at three storage variants including 6GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB+128GB which is available at Rs 17,999. Whereas the top-of-line 8GB+128GB costs Rs 19,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Introductory discount

The company has released the smartphone at an introductory discount of Rs 1000 and an additional Rs 1000 discount with ICICI  bank credit cards and EMI. After discount the 6GB+64GB is available at an effective price of Rs 14,999, the 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,999, and the higher storage 8GB+128GB is available at Rs 17,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

The sale of Redmi Note 11T starts from December 7 via mi.com, mi home, amazon, mi studio, stores, and all retail partners. It comes in three color options, including stardust white, aquamarine blue, and matte black.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset built on 6nm architecture. Additionally, it is loaded with an octa-core processor, 2x A76 cortex, clocked at 2.4GHz, and the remaining 6X A55 cortex clocked at 2GHz. It has GPU Mali G57 MC2. The G57 supports high-end performance and improved machine learning with CPU frequencies up to 2.4GHz, which is 20 percent faster than the previous generations.

It has a large display of 16.7 cm (6.6 inches) with a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. When watching static content, the refresh rate will shift to 50hz, while streaming videos, will shift to 60hz, and for gaming, the display will shift to 90hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11T gets an Antutu score of 3,55,000+ along with ultra-fast 2.2 UFS storage which is 100 percent faster than UFS 2.1.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Redmi Note 11T comes with a dual rear camera setup with a primary lens is 50-megapixels and an 8-megapixels ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, Redmi has installed a 16-megapixels selfie camera. The handset works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. To power the device, a 5000mAh battery is provided, which comes with 33W fast charging support. The device gets Gorilla Glass protection, dual speakers, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 30, 2021 1:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 30, 2021 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
News
BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

News

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US

News

What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

News

Parag Agarwal beats Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21%

What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more
Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more
Redmi India reveals a few key details of Redmi Note 11T 5G

Mobiles

Redmi India reveals a few key details of Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video और Zee5 पर दिसंबर में रिलीज होंगी ये 5 धमाकेदार सीरीज और मूवी, देखना चाहते हैं तो जल्द लें सब्सक्रिप्शन

फ्री फायर में रैंक पुश करने का आज है आखिरी दिन, कल से होगा नया सीजन शुरू

Redmi Note 11T 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Realme GT 2 Pro होगा कंपनी का पहला प्रीमियम फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

ओप्पो के फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई लीक, इतने रुपये में खरीद सकेंगे आप

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates
Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India
Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out

News

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out
Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
News
BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras: Check price, specs, more
Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

News

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21%

News

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21%
What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US

News

What Elon Musk has to say about growing Indian CEOs in US

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers