Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch isn't far and as with tradition Xiaomi has begun dropping hints (as teasers) ahead of the official announcement. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain taking to Twitter to reveal a key highlight of its sub-brand's new device. Although the executive did try to be as cryptic as possible.

Mr. Manu cited that the Redmi Note 11T 5G would be the first under Redmi's umbrella to feature a 6nm chipset, although he didn't explicitly mention the name of the mobile platform. Reports predict that it could be the long-rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Jain claimed that the new Redmi phone would be Redmi's fastest 5G smartphone. Notably, Redmi in its recent announcement cited to have conducted 5G trials for the Redmi Note 11T 5G in partnership with Reliance Jio.

"To verify the capability and performance of their upcoming device, the two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, thereby ensuring enhanced 5G end-user experiences," Redmi said.

The company has confirmed the new Redmi 5G phone to have seven bands including- SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78.

Excited to announce that the #NextGenRacer #RedmiNote11T5G will be the 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 ever #Redmi phone with a 𝟔𝐧𝐦 chipset! 🏁 Better thermals

🏁 Better battery life

🏁 Better performance

🏁 The fastest #5G smartphone from @RedmiIndia I ❤️ #RedmiNotepic.twitter.com/hf0RizyCiB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Amazon India has also started teasing the new Redmi phone by putting up a dedicated microsite which indicates that e-retailer will be another platform besides Xiaomi’s official e-store to host sales of the Redmi Note 11T 5G post its official launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specs (rumoured)

Redmi Note 11T 5G is widely speculated to arrive in the Indian market as the rebadged version of Redmi Note 11. If reports are to be believed, then the new Redmi phone would get a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display would have a punch-hole cutout to accommodate a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It could get a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel portrait lens. The Redmi Note 11 equips a MediaTek 810 SoC paired with following memory configuration- 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB internal storage. The handset runs on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has Bluetooth v5.0 support and a USB-C port for charging.

The all-new Redmi Note 11T 5G will be debuted in India at a virtual-only event on Thursday, November 30.