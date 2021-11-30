The Redmi Note 11T 5G is set to debut in India today, i.e., November 30. It will sport 33W fast charging support, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 6nm processor. This new Redmi smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, launched in China last month. Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone have also surfaced ahead of the launch. This smartphone will come in three configurations and will have up to 128 GB of storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

At present, the complete details have not been revealed, but according to the old reports, the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

Redmi India has also joined hands with telecom company Reliance Jio for 5G trials of Redmi Note 11T. With this, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be tested, and real-time 5G testing on the device will work to find out and improve itself. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to feature a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display

Redmi Note 11T 5G: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the launch, which will be conducted virtually on social media. A web page has also been created on the Mi.com website teasing the Redmi Note 11T 5G phone. The launch event will begin today, i.e., November 30, at 12:00 pm IST. It will be live-streamed via the company’s official India YouTube channel.

Price (expected)

As per recent leaks and rumors, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three storage configurations, including 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. Although the company has not revealed the official pricing, the base model is expected to be priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the other two models might cost Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

If rumors are to be believed that Redmi Note 11T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 launched in China last month, so this upcoming smartphone’s pricing could be the same as the Redmi Note11. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 is available at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB+ 128GB storage variant. However, the top-of-line 8GB+256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100).

Specifications

The company has teased the specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G ahead of its launch. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi phone to come equipped with a 6nm chipset. Although the exact details are yet to be announced, some recent rumors suggest that the chipset in this phone could be MediaTek Dimensity 810.

The device could have a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging, a dual rear camera setup that is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 16-megapixel front camera.