comscore Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs
News

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs

Mobiles

Redmi India has also joined hands with telecom company Reliance Jio for 5G trials of Redmi Note 11T. With this, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be tested, and real-time 5G testing on the device will work to find out and improve itself.

redmi note 11t 5g

Image source: Xiaomi website

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is set to debut in India today, i.e., November 30. It will sport 33W fast charging support, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 6nm processor. This new Redmi smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, launched in China last month. Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone have also surfaced ahead of the launch. This smartphone will come in three configurations and will have up to 128 GB of storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

At present, the complete details have not been revealed, but according to the old reports, the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T to Moto G31: Phones launches expected in India next week

Redmi India has also joined hands with telecom company Reliance Jio for 5G trials of Redmi Note 11T. With this, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be tested, and real-time 5G testing on the device will work to find out and improve itself. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to feature a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display

Redmi Note 11T 5G: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the launch, which will be conducted virtually on social media. A web page has also been created on the Mi.com website teasing the Redmi Note 11T 5G phone. The launch event will begin today, i.e., November 30, at 12:00 pm IST. It will be live-streamed via the company’s official India YouTube channel.

Price (expected)

As per recent leaks and rumors, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three storage configurations, including 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. Although the company has not revealed the official pricing, the base model is expected to be priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the other two models might cost Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

If rumors are to be believed that Redmi Note 11T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 launched in China last month, so this upcoming smartphone’s pricing could be the same as the Redmi Note11. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 is available at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB+ 128GB storage variant. However, the top-of-line 8GB+256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100).

Specifications

The company has teased the specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G ahead of its launch. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi phone to come equipped with a 6nm chipset. Although the exact details are yet to be announced, some recent rumors suggest that the chipset in this phone could be MediaTek Dimensity 810.

The device could have a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging, a dual rear camera setup that is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 16-megapixel front camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 30, 2021 8:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins
News
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins
Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

News

Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Photo Gallery

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Photo Gallery

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Mobiles

Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Highlights of Twitter CEO's journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more
Redmi India reveals a few key details of Redmi Note 11T 5G

Mobiles

Redmi India reveals a few key details of Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch
Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Mobiles

Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S22 और Galaxy S22+ में मिलेगा 50MP का कैमरा, डिस्प्ले की जानकारी भी लीक

कौन हैं ट्विटर के नए सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल? आपको जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Redmi Note 11T 5G आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव लॉन्च स्ट्रींमिंग

भारतीय मूल के पराग अग्रवाल बने Twitter के नए CEO, Jack Dorsey ने दिया इस्तीफा

फ्री फायर में आया Resupply Map समेत ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India
Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out

News

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out
Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Highlights of Twitter CEO's journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter
News
Highlights of Twitter CEO's journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins

News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins
Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications
Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

News

Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO
Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Photo Gallery

Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers