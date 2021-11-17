comscore Redmi Note 11T 5G Amazon Quiz answes: Launch on November 30, but you can get it for free
Redmi Note 11T launching on November 30, but you can get it for free: Here’s how

Redmi has partnered with Amazon India to sell the upcoming Redmi Note phone. Under the partnership, the company is proving an exciting offer for customers to win the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The offer will be available for a limited time only.

Image: Redmi

Earlier this week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi announced the coming of a new smartphone dubbed the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The upcoming 5G smartphone will launch in India later this month, dated November 30. Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone manufacturer has announced an exciting offer. The company has partnered with Amazon India to sell the upcoming Redmi Note phone. Under the partnership, Redmi is proving an exciting offer for customers to win the Redmi Note 11T. The offer will be available for a limited time only. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T is launching in India this month: Check confirmed date, expected specs and price

To grab attention, the e-commerce giant has announced a contest for the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The quiz includes questions related to the upcoming product. Winners will be selected on a random lucky draw basis and given free Redmi Note 11T 5G by December 31. Also Read - Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition third batch rollout plan: Check details

Redmi Note 11T Amazon quiz questions, answers

To win the Redmi Note 11T, interested consumers can simply register themselves on Amazon, answer the questions, and wait for the winner list announcement.

Five questions that Amazon is asking buyers to answer are as follows:

Question 1: When was the 1st Redmi Note Launched in India?

A: 2014. Xiaomi Redmi Note.

Question 2: Which is the first 5G phone launched by Redmi in India?

A: Redmi Note 10T 5G

Question 3: When will Redmi Note 11T 5G be launched in India?

A: November 30

Question 4: Which phone is called the “Next-Gen Racer”?

A: Redmi Note 11T 5G

Question 5: Who was the first employee of Xiaomi India?

A: Manu Jain

The quiz will take place between November 15 and December 15. So, you have ample time to participate in the quiz and win the upcoming Redmi Note 11T smartphone.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. As per rumours, the Redmi phone will come packed with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Some of the other features of the upcoming Redmi phone are expected to include – a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 33W fast charging, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and more.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 3:12 PM IST

