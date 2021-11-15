comscore Redmi Note 11T is launching in India this month: Check confirmed date, expected specs and price
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 11T is launching in India this month: Check confirmed date, expected specs and price
News

Redmi Note 11T is launching in India this month: Check confirmed date, expected specs and price

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T India launch date has been officially confirmed. As per rumours and leaks, the upcoming Redmi phone will be the successor to the Redmi Note 10T that launched in India earlier this year. Check launch date and other details here.

Redmi note 11T

Image: Redmi

Redmi Note 11T India launch date has been officially confirmed. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is all set to launch in India on November 30. The company hasn’t revealed too many details about the Redmi smartphone yet, but rumours suggest that it will be the Redmi Note 11 that launched in China very recently. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

Similar to all other events these days, the Redmi Note 11T is said to release via a virtual event on the slated that. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the existing Redmi Note 10T, which was released in India earlier this year. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India

The Redmi Note 10T is currently available in two variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The upcoming Redmi Note 11T is expected to be priced similar to the predecessor. Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

Redmi Note 11T specifications and price (expected)

If the Redmi Note 11T is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, the smartphone will come packed with a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 11 includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Other features include a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, and more.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 11 5G comes at a starting price of CNY 1,199, which roughly translates to around Rs 14,000. This is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models come at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 16,400), CNY 1,499 (Rs 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (around Rs 21,100), respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 2:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Apps
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

Apps

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Gaming

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed
Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: Check specs, price
Redmi Note 11T 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC might launch in India on 30 November

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC might launch in India on 30 November
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Deals

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

हिंदी समाचार

8GB + 4GB वर्चुअल RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Samsung का 64MP कैमरे वाला फोन, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ आया Vivo Y15A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

फ्री फायर 7 बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जिनकी एबिलिटी हर गेम में देगी साथ

OPPO ला रहा है 125W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाला स्मार्टफोन, पलक झपकते ही फोन होगा फुल चार्ज!

Redmi Note 11T 5G की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें क्या होगी कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Apps

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed
Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers