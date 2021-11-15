Redmi Note 11T India launch date has been officially confirmed. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is all set to launch in India on November 30. The company hasn’t revealed too many details about the Redmi smartphone yet, but rumours suggest that it will be the Redmi Note 11 that launched in China very recently. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to launch in global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

Similar to all other events these days, the Redmi Note 11T is said to release via a virtual event on the slated that. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the existing Redmi Note 10T, which was released in India earlier this year. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India

The Redmi Note 10T is currently available in two variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The upcoming Redmi Note 11T is expected to be priced similar to the predecessor. Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

Redmi Note 11T specifications and price (expected)

If the Redmi Note 11T is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, the smartphone will come packed with a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 11 includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Other features include a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, and more.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 11 5G comes at a starting price of CNY 1,199, which roughly translates to around Rs 14,000. This is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models come at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 16,400), CNY 1,499 (Rs 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (around Rs 21,100), respectively.