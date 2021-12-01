comscore Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11S, and more phones coming soon despite global chip shortage crisis
Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

As per a new report coming from Xiaomiui, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on four new models – three under Redmi and one in Poco. The four models that the company is reportedly working on are -- Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4.

Redmi just launched the Note 11T in India at a price starting at Rs 16,999, which is quite a lot for a Redmi Note phone. A Note device has always been known for its affordability but not anymore. One of the key reasons for the price cap hike is likely the global chip shortage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Most manufacturers are reconsidering launching new phones amid the global chip shortage crisis, but Redmi possibly has a different plan altogether. As per a new report coming from Xiaomiui, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on four new models – three models under Redmi and one in Poco. The four models that the company is reportedly working on are — Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5,000mAH battery, dual rear cameras

Ahead of the official release, specification details of Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Poco M4 have surfaced on the internet. Among the upcoming phones, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S will succeed the existing Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10S. On the other hand, the Poco M4 will succeed the Poco M3, which was unveiled earlier this year. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs

Details of new Redmi phones leak

As per the new report, all four phones will come with 5G support. It is suggested that the Redmi Note 11T Pro could launch as the global version of Poco M4. This suggests that the specifications are going to be the same in both models.

Some of the key details of the smartphone are expected to be — a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor or a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02A macro sensor.

We can expect the Redmi Note 11T Pro to pack a powerful pack of specifications when compared to the recently launched Redmi Note 11T. The smartphones launched in India at a price starting at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models come at a price of Rs 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

The report further reveals details related to the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It suggests that the smartphone will come packed with features such as a Snapdragon chipset, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor couped with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro sensor.

The fourth smartphone that the Chinese phone manufacturer is said to be working on is the Redmi Note 11S, which will succeed the Note 10S launched in India earlier this year. The report suggests that the smartphone will be powered by specs such as a MediaTek SoC, a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera and more.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 2:13 PM IST

