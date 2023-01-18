comscore Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 4g India Launch Soon New Leak Reveals Key Specifications
News

Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications

Mobiles

Redmi is reportedly working on a new 4G smartphone called the Redmi Note 12 4G that it may launch in India soon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price and Discount

Redmi Note 12 series arrived in India earlier this month with three phones, the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The commonality among them is that they all are 5G phones. But there may soon be a 4G phone a part of this series. Redmi is reportedly planning to launch a new 4G smartphone called the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in India. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check price, specs, availability

A report by Xiaomiui has said that a Redmi Note 12 4G has appeared in the IMEI database. While that nearly confirms that that phone exists, the report further added that the Redmi Note 12 4G may launch in India soon. A report last month said the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G received the NBTC certification and that it may arrive in markets as Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. Also Read - Netflix to witness slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction

The IMEI database shows three variants of a phone, but only two of them likely belong to the Redmi Note 12 4G. These are numbered 23021RAAEG and 23028RA60L meant for international and Indian markets, respectively. Both these phones do not support NFC. The Indian version of the Redmi Note 12 4G is codenamed ‘tapas’. This phone may come with 4GB and 8GB of RAM options and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to be based on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

The rest of the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 4G are unclear. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, as well as a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check details
Laptops
Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check details
Netflix continues to witness slow revenue growth

News

Netflix continues to witness slow revenue growth

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

News

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

News

BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

How to enable Bluetooth Mode in Google s Stadia Controller

How To

How to enable Bluetooth Mode in Google s Stadia Controller

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 12 4G may soon launch in India

Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check details

Netflix continues to witness slow revenue growth

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?