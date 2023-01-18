Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications

Redmi Note 12 series arrived in India earlier this month with three phones, the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The commonality among them is that they all are 5G phones. But there may soon be a 4G phone a part of this series. Redmi is reportedly planning to launch a new 4G smartphone called the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in India. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check price, specs, availability

A report by Xiaomiui has said that a Redmi Note 12 4G has appeared in the IMEI database. While that nearly confirms that that phone exists, the report further added that the Redmi Note 12 4G may launch in India soon. A report last month said the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G received the NBTC certification and that it may arrive in markets as Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. Also Read - Netflix to witness slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction

The IMEI database shows three variants of a phone, but only two of them likely belong to the Redmi Note 12 4G. These are numbered 23021RAAEG and 23028RA60L meant for international and Indian markets, respectively. Both these phones do not support NFC. The Indian version of the Redmi Note 12 4G is codenamed ‘tapas’. This phone may come with 4GB and 8GB of RAM options and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to be based on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

The rest of the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 4G are unclear. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, as well as a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.