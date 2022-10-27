The much-awaited Redmi Note 12 5G has officially arrived in China. The device was released alongside the Note 12 Pro lineup which includes three phones: Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 Explorer Edition. The vanilla Note 12 5G comes as an entry-level phone in the series and offers 5G connectivity. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro series debuts with up to 200MP cameras and 210W fast charging

The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is rare, at the moment. It also sports a high refresh rate screen and dual cameras. Let's have a look at the full details.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a simple design featuring a 6.67-inch flat display. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a 240Hz of the touch sampling rate.

It has a dual camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP depth unit. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos and has several modes. It has a Night mode, Portrait mode, Timelapse, and others. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by a new Qualcomm chipset. It houses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. On the GPU side, it has Adreno 619. The device has different RAM and storage options: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and also has 8GB + 256GB variant.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has 33W fast charging. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music listening.

Redmi Note 12 5G price, colors, availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,700) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It goes all the way up to CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant.

It has Black, White, and Blue color options. The smartphone will be available for sale in Xiaomi authorised stores in China. In India, it is expected to launch soon. Once it does, it will rival the iQOO Z6 Lite, which has the same chipset.