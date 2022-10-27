comscore Redmi Note 12 5G debuts with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 5g Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Soc Check Price Specs
News

Redmi Note 12 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Xiaomi's Redmi has officially launched the new Redmi Note 12 5G with the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It offers a high refresh rate display and dual cameras.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 5G debuts with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
  • It has dual cameras and 33W fast charging support.
  • The smartphone starts at under Rs 15,000 segment.
Redmi NOTE 12

The much-awaited Redmi Note 12 5G has officially arrived in China. The device was released alongside the Note 12 Pro lineup which includes three phones: Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 Explorer Edition. The vanilla Note 12 5G comes as an entry-level phone in the series and offers 5G connectivity. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro series debuts with up to 200MP cameras and 210W fast charging

The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is rare, at the moment. It also sports a high refresh rate screen and dual cameras. Let’s have a look at the full details. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series to launch in China this week, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a simple design featuring a 6.67-inch flat display. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a 240Hz of the touch sampling rate. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series confirmed to launch this month: Check details

It has a dual camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP depth unit. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos and has several modes. It has a Night mode, Portrait mode, Timelapse, and others. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by a new Qualcomm chipset. It houses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. On the GPU side, it has Adreno 619. The device has different RAM and storage options: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and also has 8GB + 256GB variant.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has 33W fast charging. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music listening.

Redmi Note 12 5G price, colors, availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,700) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It goes all the way up to CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant.

It has Black, White, and Blue color options. The smartphone will be available for sale in Xiaomi authorised stores in China. In India, it is expected to launch soon. Once it does, it will rival the iQOO Z6 Lite, which has the same chipset.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 9:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use WhatsApp's image blur feature
How To
How to use WhatsApp's image blur feature
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e to launch in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e to launch in India

God of War Ragnar k to get the Photo Mode after launch

Gaming

God of War Ragnar k to get the Photo Mode after launch

Redmi Note 12 Pro series is official: All details here

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 Pro series is official: All details here

How to block a contact on WhatsApp

How To

How to block a contact on WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Charge Plus Zone to set-up charging stations for Mahindra EVs

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e to launch in India

Meta plans to launch consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year: Details here

Motorola confirms Moto X40, its next flagship, is coming soon

2023 KTM RC 8C launched, will be limited to only 200 units

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video
Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops