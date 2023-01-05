Redmi Note 12 5G series launch in India today: Live stream, specifications

Redmi will launch its next Note series in India today at an online event in what may be the first big event of 2023. The brand has already shared a lot of details about what you can expect from the launch. There will be three phones under the series in India, similar to the lineup in China. All three will be 5G phones and offer high-quality cameras, according to the teasers that Redmi has been posting to build the hype. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G might cost you around Rs 24,999 in India

Since all three Redmi phones that are slated to launch today are already available in China, we are familiar with their specifications. Unless Redmi changed a few things in these phones here and there for India, this is what you can expect from today’s event, which will be the first to be live-streamed using Jio True 5G network. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Redmi Note 12 series launch event: What to expect

Redmi will launch three phones today in India: Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

— Redmi Note 12 5G

— Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

— Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 series launch event: How to watch

The launch event for the Redmi Note 12 series will be live-streamed using Jio’s 5G network on the brand’s social media channels, as well as YouTube. You can tune into any of these streams to catch real-time updates from the event that begins at 12 pm on January 5.

Redmi Note 12 series launch event: Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 series has three phones. But the company has mostly teased specifications for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model, which sits atop others. The company has revealed that it will come with a 200-megapixel camera, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro will have a camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Redmi Note 12 5G will feature a Super AMOLED display, the brand has teased on the website. The Plus model will also come with 120W HyperCharge technology, a 120Hz display with Dolby Vision, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.