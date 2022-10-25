comscore Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G camera specifications confirmed ahead of launch
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's rear camera system looks very similar to the previous generation phone, but it will have a 200-megapixel main camera.

Redmi Note 12 series is arriving on October 27 and the brand is building hype around it before the launch. We already know the phones will pack some top-of-the-line specifications on the three models in the series. Redmi has now dropped a new piece of information, saying the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G — the highest-end phone in the series — will feature a 200-megapixel camera in the rear system. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series confirmed to launch this month: Check details

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will come with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor, the company confirmed in a post on Weibo. This is a 1/1.4-inch sensor with a 2.24μm pixel size. Samsung announced the HPX sensor recently, which makes the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G probably the first phone with that sensor. According to Redmi, the Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor is about 24 percent bigger than the Sony IMX766, which should mean it will let more light in. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is expected to get the Sony IMX766 sensor. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series is coming soon and a new leak hints at all phones under it

What to expect

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G’s rear camera system looks very similar to the previous generation phone, but the company has not confirmed anything else. We know it is launching in China, but a new leak also suggests that the phone’s India launch may not be far away. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Redmi has got the Redmi Note 12 series certified on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The phone with model number 22101316I, where “I” stands for India, has appeared on the platform. Also Read - Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Meanwhile, the phone’s global variant with model number 22101316G has cropped up on the IMEI database, which means the company is also planning a global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. While the two listings confirm the launch of these phones in markets outside of China, they do not reveal if the Indian and global variants will be any different from the Chinese model of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. We will hopefully find out more about the Redmi Note 12 series in the coming days.

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 2:05 PM IST
