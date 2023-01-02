comscore Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G camera specifications confirmed ahead of launch in India
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G camera specifications confirmed ahead of launch in India

Redmi is launching three phones in India, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the camera details of the mid-tier Redmi Note 12 Pro are now out.

Redmi is launching the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5. Since the launch event is only a few days away, the company is building hype around the phone by putting out teasers about the phone’s features. Redmi has now shared the camera specifications of one of the phones that will be introduced in India later this week. Redmi is launching three phones in India, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the camera details of the mid-tier Redmi Note 12 Pro are now out. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023

The Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera on the back, according to the company teaser. The camera will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). There will be two more camera sensors on the back, but Redmi chose not to reveal their details yet. But Redmi is showing off what the cameras can do.

The company executives said that the main camera of the Redmi Note 12 Pro will help “capture dynamic and appealing images through a perfect combination of software and hardware tools.” They also claimed that the 50-megapixel camera on the back of the Redmi Note 12 Pro will be one of the best in the price segment in terms of colour reproduction. Redmi also shared some image samples that it claims were clicked by the same 50-megapixel sensor, and they look quite detailed and vibrant. These are mostly daylight photos and the HDR in them is also good.

We have seen several phones with the Sony IMX766 sensor. It once was a flagship sensor used on phones such as Realme GT 2 Pro. The images clicked using this sensor produce brilliant photos with ample details and accurate colours.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

If there are no changes to the specifications of the Indian model of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, you can expect the upcoming phone to come with the following specifications. The Redmi Note 12 Pro may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10. It is likely to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The phone may come with a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port. Powering it may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2023 11:38 AM IST
