Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023
News

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023

Mobiles

Redmi India will launch the Redmi Note 12 series on January 5, 2023 with at least two phones.

redminote12pro

Redmi has announced that its next Note series will be coming to India in January 2023. In a media invite, the brand said the launch date is January 5, 2023 — probably the first smartphone launch in India of 2023. While it previously confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, the latest invite says the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is also coming on the same day.

The Redmi Note 12 5G series was launched in China with four models in it. Redmi India has confirmed that at least two of them — Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G — are coming, but whether or not the remaining two — Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition — will be launched in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is expected to use the same specifications as the one available in China. That means the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in India may come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This display will support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G could be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor paired with a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. You could get up to 256GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot to expand the storage in case that is not enough for you. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G may run MIUI 13 skin, but it will be upgradeable to MIUI 14, which was recently announced alongside Xiaomi 13 series.

On the back of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be a triple setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will likely have a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole on the display. Backing the phone would be a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging technology. The phone may come with stereo speakers and an X-axis linear motor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,699 in China. This translates to roughly Rs 19,400, which means the Indian price of the phone would be somewhere around Rs 20,000.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 1:36 PM IST
