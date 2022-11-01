comscore Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus might launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Expected To Launch In India As Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge
News

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge is expected to house a 200 MP triple rear camera setup and support 120W fast charging tech.

Untitled design - 2022-11-01T121159.191

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 12 series in China last week. The smartphone series include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. These smartphones are expected to make their way to India under different monikers. As per a new rumour, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to debut in India under the name Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, specs

As per the tipster MIUI tester Kacper Skzypek, Redmi 12 Pro+ will launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro series debuts with up to 200MP cameras and 210W fast charging

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with support for 120W fast charging support, hence, chances are the successor, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, will also come with support for 120W fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge series includes two models. Hence, chances are the Redmi Note 12 will be the Xiaomi 12i, but take it with a pinch of salt as it is just a rumour as of now.

As for the launch timeline, Xiaomi 12i series is likely to debut in India in early 2023.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge expected specifications

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, the rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro+, is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display. The handset might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For photography, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MPfront facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The India pricing of the upcoming smartphones is still unknown. The Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G were launched in India at starting prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively in India.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 12:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Workspace Individual users will now have up to 1TB storage space
News
Google Workspace Individual users will now have up to 1TB storage space
Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

News

Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board, becomes the sole director: Details here

News

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board, becomes the sole director: Details here

WhatsApp: Send photos and videos in high quality

How To

WhatsApp: Send photos and videos in high quality

RBI to pilot Digital Rupee starting November 1

News

RBI to pilot Digital Rupee starting November 1

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Workspace Individual users will now have up to 1TB storage space

RBI to launch first pilot of digital rupee today: All you need to know

RBI to launch first pilot of digital rupee today: All you need to know

Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

Amazon Vs Flipkart Vs Apple Store: Best deal on iPhone 13

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon