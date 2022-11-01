Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 12 series in China last week. The smartphone series include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. These smartphones are expected to make their way to India under different monikers. As per a new rumour, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to debut in India under the name Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, specs

As per the tipster MIUI tester Kacper Skzypek, Redmi 12 Pro+ will launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro series debuts with up to 200MP cameras and 210W fast charging

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with support for 120W fast charging support, hence, chances are the successor, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, will also come with support for 120W fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge series includes two models. Hence, chances are the Redmi Note 12 will be the Xiaomi 12i, but take it with a pinch of salt as it is just a rumour as of now.

As for the launch timeline, Xiaomi 12i series is likely to debut in India in early 2023.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge expected specifications

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, the rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro+, is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display. The handset might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For photography, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MPfront facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The India pricing of the upcoming smartphones is still unknown. The Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G were launched in India at starting prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively in India.