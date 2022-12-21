comscore Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India pricing, sale date tipped online: All details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Price Specs Battery Sale India
News

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G might cost you around Rs 24,999 in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is likely to be launched in three storage variants.
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
  • The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G MAIN

Redmi is expected to launch its Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the India pricing and the launch date of the smartphone have been leaked online. As per tipster Paras Guglani, the smartphone will launch in India on January 5, 2023. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera to launch in India on January 5

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ leaked India pricing

As per the tweet by Parag Guglani, the smartphone is likely to be launched in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage might be priced at Rs 24,999, the 8 GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 26,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 28,999. Notably, these prices are inclusive of bank offers. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

Additionally, the tipster suggests that the smartphone will go on sale in India on January 11. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Notably, the smartphone has already debuted in the China market at a starting price of CNY 2,099, which translates to Rs 24,000 in India. The company is likely to launch around the same price in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ expected specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The display might offer 900 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. For photography, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP Samsung HPX primary sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone might charge fully in just 15 minutes. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and support Dolby Atmos.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 2:32 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head
Mobiles
Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head
Sony PS5 Pro could launch next year owing to successful sales figures of PS5

Gaming

Sony PS5 Pro could launch next year owing to successful sales figures of PS5

Lenovo launches a series of laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Photo Gallery

Lenovo launches a series of laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

News

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo to offer four years of Android version upgrades to some 2023 phones

Airtel brings its 5G network to Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?