Redmi is expected to launch its Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the India pricing and the launch date of the smartphone have been leaked online. As per tipster Paras Guglani, the smartphone will launch in India on January 5, 2023. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera to launch in India on January 5

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ leaked India pricing

As per the tweet by Parag Guglani, the smartphone is likely to be launched in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage might be priced at Rs 24,999, the 8 GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 26,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 28,999. Notably, these prices are inclusive of bank offers. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

Additionally, the tipster suggests that the smartphone will go on sale in India on January 11. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Here’s Early Pricing for Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G ✅✅ 6+128 = ₹24,999

8+256 = ₹26,999

12GB + 256GB = ₹28,999 Including bank offers! Most likely to go on sale from 11th January — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 19, 2022

Notably, the smartphone has already debuted in the China market at a starting price of CNY 2,099, which translates to Rs 24,000 in India. The company is likely to launch around the same price in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ expected specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The display might offer 900 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. For photography, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP Samsung HPX primary sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone might charge fully in just 15 minutes. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and support Dolby Atmos.