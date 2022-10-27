Redmi on Thursday launched the much-anticipated Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China. The series comprises three models — Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series to launch in China this week, India launch imminent

The trio comes with a similar design to each other and has some internals the same. The major differences between the three are in cameras, battery, fast charging, and cooling system. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G camera specifications confirmed ahead of launch

Redmi Note 12 Pro series specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro series sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has 10-bit color depth and features HDR10+ support. It also has Dolby Vision support. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series confirmed to launch this month: Check details

The Note 12 Pro boasts a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, which is a 1/1.56-inch type sensor. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

On the other hand, the Note 12 Pro Plus and Explorer Edition feature a triple camera system with a 200MP ISOCELL HPX primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The main lens on both models is a 1/1.4-inch type sensor. The trio has OIS support for stable video recording. There’s a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

All three phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is the successor to the Dimensity 920 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM-type on the models is LPDDR4x, whereas, the storage remains UFS 2.2.

Redmi has also offered a cooling system inside the phones to manage the thermals. The Note 12 Pro has a 2,000mm² graphene-based cooling system, whereas, the Pro Plus and Explorer Edition house a bigger 3,000mm² VC cooling system.

The Pro and the Pro Plus pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W and 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Explorer Edition has a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging support. As per Redmi, the device will get full instantly.

Redmi Note 12 Pro series price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at CNY 1,699 (Rs 19,300). The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer Edition are priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,399 (Rs 27,300), respectively.

All three models will be available for purchase from November in China. Since the China release is done, Redmi could launch the Note 12 series soon in global markets including India. However, the series may or may not be the same for the country.