comscore Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launched: Here is what it brings
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Launched Here Is What It Brings
News

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launched: Here is what it brings

Mobiles

Redmi has launched a fifth smartphone in the Redmi Note 12 series called the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition and it has bump-ups from the regular model.

rdn12psed

Redmi Note 12 Pro is coming to India alongside the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ on January 5. But while there are still a few days for the event, Redmi decided to launch another phone in China. The brand has introduced a Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition in its home market. Now, this is the fifth member of the Redmi Note 12 series family, and the name would suggest it has faster battery charging speed, but this is not the case.

The new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes with the same 67W fast charging technology that is available on the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro. Even the battery capacity is the same. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a 5000mAh battery just like the non-Speed model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition specifications

The design is where you will begin to see some differences. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a slightly distinct camera module from that on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The LED flash has moved above the third sensor on the back of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, as opposed to its location below the third sensor on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The Redmi logo is also not available on the bottom of the phone. And that could be why this phone may hit global markets as a Poco phone.

There are more differences. The major ones are in the camera and chipset departments. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, whereas the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro uses a Dimensity 1080 chipset. That may give the Speed Edition a little more edge in terms of performance. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro uses a 50-megapixel main sensor on the back, the new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a 108-megapixel camera that uses Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition also uses MIUI 14-based Android 13, whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro has Android 12-based MIUI 13.

The rest of the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition are similar to those of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. That means a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole containing a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside. There is Dolby Vision support on the display, as well.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition costs CNY 1,699 for the base model. In case it arrives in markets outside China, it may be available as a Poco phone.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 11:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top upcoming smartphones set to launch in India in January 2023
Photo Gallery
Top upcoming smartphones set to launch in India in January 2023
Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

News

Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

News

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online

News

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online

Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

News

Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launched: Here is what it brings

Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now receiving stable OxygenOS 13 update

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?