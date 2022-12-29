Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launched: Here is what it brings

Redmi Note 12 Pro is coming to India alongside the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ on January 5. But while there are still a few days for the event, Redmi decided to launch another phone in China. The brand has introduced a Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition in its home market. Now, this is the fifth member of the Redmi Note 12 series family, and the name would suggest it has faster battery charging speed, but this is not the case.

The new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes with the same 67W fast charging technology that is available on the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro. Even the battery capacity is the same. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a 5000mAh battery just like the non-Speed model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition specifications

The design is where you will begin to see some differences. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a slightly distinct camera module from that on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The LED flash has moved above the third sensor on the back of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, as opposed to its location below the third sensor on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The Redmi logo is also not available on the bottom of the phone. And that could be why this phone may hit global markets as a Poco phone.

There are more differences. The major ones are in the camera and chipset departments. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, whereas the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro uses a Dimensity 1080 chipset. That may give the Speed Edition a little more edge in terms of performance. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro uses a 50-megapixel main sensor on the back, the new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a 108-megapixel camera that uses Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition also uses MIUI 14-based Android 13, whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro has Android 12-based MIUI 13.

The rest of the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition are similar to those of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. That means a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole containing a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside. There is Dolby Vision support on the display, as well.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition costs CNY 1,699 for the base model. In case it arrives in markets outside China, it may be available as a Poco phone.