News

Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera to launch in India on January 5

Mobiles

The Redmi Note 12 series models pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging on Note 12, 67W charging on Note 12 Pro, and 120W charging on Note 12 Pro+.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 trio comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution.
  • Redmi Note 12 is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro models have Dimensity 1080 SoC.
  • The trio packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging on Note 12, 67W charging on Note 12 Pro, and 120W charging on Note 12 Pro+.
Untitled design - 2022-12-12T140537.387

Redmi Note 12 series teaser

Redmi India has announced that it will launch its Redmi Note 12 series on January 5. The smartphone series is expected to include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. As per the official teaser, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will feature a 200MP rear camera. For the unversed, Redmi Note 12 series has already debuted in the China market and is expected to come with the same specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

Redmi Note 12 series expected price in India

The Redmi Note 12 is expected to launch under Rs 15,000 segment. The Redmi Note 12 Pro could launch for under Rs 20,000, whereas, the Note 12 Pro+ may be priced under Rs 25,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series may launch on this date in India: Check price range, specs

Redmi Note 12 series specifications

The Redmi Note 12 trio comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. All have 120Hz high refresh rate and high touch sampling rate. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Note 12 features a dual camera system on the back, with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It has an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Note 12 Pro models, on the other hand, have a triple camera system with the Pro having a 50MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. The Pro+ has a 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Pro models have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Powering the Note 12 is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro models have Dimensity 1080 SoC. The RAM and storage on the devices will be LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2. The trio packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging on Note 12, 67W charging on Note 12 Pro, and 120W charging on Note 12 Pro+.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 2:12 PM IST
