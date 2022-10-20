After a couple of leaks and certifications, Redmi has officially confirmed the release of the Redmi Note 12 series. Additionally, it has been revealed that the Note 12 series will come with two of the world’s first technologies. Let’s dwell on the full details. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones

Redmi Note 12 series to launch later this month

The Chinese smartphone maker has shared a teaser poster on Weibo and has confirmed the release of the Redmi Note 12 series to be this month i.e. October. The series will likely comprise two or more phones. So far it is known that the series will have the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

All of these devices are expected to launch this month in China. The India launch hasn’t been revealed, but that would likely take place a few weeks or months later as the norm. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series is coming soon and a new leak hints at all phones under it

The poster shared by the brand has confirmed that there will be two firsts in the phone. This will likely be the chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and the fast charging. Rumours suggest a 210W fast charging support on the topmost Note 12 phone.

As of now, the iQOO 10 Pro has the fastest commercially available charging speed, 200W. The Redmi Note 12 series phone, likely the 12 Pro+ could beat the iQOO phone in terms of charging speed.

Redmi Note 12 series specifications (Rumoured)

Other than this, the Redmi Note 12 series has been doing rounds on the internet and is said to come with several upgrades. Starting with the display, the series will come with an AMOLED display with high refresh rate support.

The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ are expected to come powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC and a big 5,000mAh battery. The Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ will have 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging support, respectively.

There are scant details about the cameras of the phones but the Pro lineup may have a 50MP primary lens. And of course, some camera-centric features and modes are expected.

In addition to these three models, there could also be a fourth model called Redmi Note 12 Pro Ultra. No details about the phone have been revealed yet.