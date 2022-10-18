comscore New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 Series Is Coming Soon And A New Leak Hints At All Phones Under It
News

Redmi Note 12 series is coming soon and a new leak hints at all phones under it

Mobiles

Reports are rife that Redmi is working on the successor, the Redmi Note 12 series, and that it is coming soon to China, as well as India.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 series is coming soon to China.
  • Three new listings on a Chinese shopping website confirm their names.
  • The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G may come with 210W charging speed.
redminote11proplus

Redmi Note 11 series arrived earlier this year in nearly all major markets, including India. The brand introduced several models under the series, but it seems like it’s over for the Redmi Note 11 series. Reports are rife that Redmi is working on the successor, the Redmi Note 12 series, and that it is coming soon. A fresh leak has cropped up, suggesting the models in the series. No points to you for guessing because they are the same as their prequels. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 tipped to come powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC that supports 4K video recording

Three new Redmi phones have emerged on a shopping website in China, suggesting the company is planning to introduce them in its home market first and elsewhere later. Spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the listings confirm the names of the three models: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Redmi is reportedly launching all the phones with 5G support, which makes sense considering all the major markets that the brand operates in, including India, have 5G connectivity. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series likely to launch in China in October: All details

None of the listings reveals the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series phones, so we are still out of luck there. Neither the previous leaks about the Redmi Note 12 series have offered anything substantial about them. And the price mentioned for each model in their respective listings is the same and is most likely a placeholder. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series might come with 50MP primary camera, 120W fast charging

Redmi Note 12 series details

According to rumours earlier, the Redmi Note 12 series has received certifications from China’s 3D authority, hinting at an imminent launch. Some tipsters have said the launch could happen as early as later this month, while some were speculating a November launch. The certification website shows three model numbers: 22101316C, 22101316UCP, and 22101316UC.

The listing also revealed that one of these models will support 210W fast charging, considering the charger information included a 20VDC/10.5A maximum charging speed. It will most likely be the top model, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Other models may come with lower charging speeds: 120W for the Pro model and 67W for the vanilla model.

Redmi usually follows a launch cycle where significant phones such as the Redmi Note 12 arrive in China first and later in other markets, such as India and Europe. And the three phones may just be the beginning of the series, considering the previously launched Redmi Note 11 series has over 15 models, distributed in various markets with different names.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 1:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage
News
Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage
Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

News

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

How to use Netflix Profile Transfer in India

How To

How to use Netflix Profile Transfer in India

Netflix announces Profile Transfer: Here's what it does

Apps

Netflix announces Profile Transfer: Here's what it does

COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

News

COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it

Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

Mahindra Thar to Scorpio-N: Check waiting period on Mahindra SUVs in India October 2022

Mahindra Thar to Scorpio-N: Check waiting period on Mahindra SUVs in India October 2022

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More