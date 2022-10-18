New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it

Redmi Note 11 series arrived earlier this year in nearly all major markets, including India. The brand introduced several models under the series, but it seems like it’s over for the Redmi Note 11 series. Reports are rife that Redmi is working on the successor, the Redmi Note 12 series, and that it is coming soon. A fresh leak has cropped up, suggesting the models in the series. No points to you for guessing because they are the same as their prequels. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 tipped to come powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC that supports 4K video recording

Three new Redmi phones have emerged on a shopping website in China, suggesting the company is planning to introduce them in its home market first and elsewhere later. Spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the listings confirm the names of the three models: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Redmi is reportedly launching all the phones with 5G support, which makes sense considering all the major markets that the brand operates in, including India, have 5G connectivity.

None of the listings reveals the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series phones, so we are still out of luck there. Neither the previous leaks about the Redmi Note 12 series have offered anything substantial about them. And the price mentioned for each model in their respective listings is the same and is most likely a placeholder.

Redmi Note 12 series details

According to rumours earlier, the Redmi Note 12 series has received certifications from China’s 3D authority, hinting at an imminent launch. Some tipsters have said the launch could happen as early as later this month, while some were speculating a November launch. The certification website shows three model numbers: 22101316C, 22101316UCP, and 22101316UC.

The listing also revealed that one of these models will support 210W fast charging, considering the charger information included a 20VDC/10.5A maximum charging speed. It will most likely be the top model, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Other models may come with lower charging speeds: 120W for the Pro model and 67W for the vanilla model.

Redmi usually follows a launch cycle where significant phones such as the Redmi Note 12 arrive in China first and later in other markets, such as India and Europe. And the three phones may just be the beginning of the series, considering the previously launched Redmi Note 11 series has over 15 models, distributed in various markets with different names.