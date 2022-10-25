comscore Redmi Note 12 series gets BIS certification, hints at imminient launch
News

Redmi Note 12 series to launch in China this week, India launch imminent

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series is expected to include three models this year that might include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

Redmi-Note-12-Series

Redmi Note 12 series. Image: Redmi

Redmi has officially announced that it will launch its Redmi Note 12 series in China on October 27. The series is expected to include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Chinese tech company has also announced that all three models of the smartphone series are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. Another highlight of the series includes the 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handset. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series confirmed to launch this month: Check details

As for the India launch, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the company might launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India soon. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones

In a tweet, he revealed that Redmi Note 12 series was recently spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, which hints that the company is planning to launch the smartphone series in India soon. This listing was spotted under the Xiaomi branding.

Redmi Note 12 series expected specifications

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi Note 12 Pro will be the world’s first mobile to ship with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor. Additionally, Redmi has further revealed that Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with a 50MPSony IMX766 main sensor that can capture up to 2μm fusion pixels.

Additionally, a report by GSMArena hints that Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with support for 67W, 120W and 210W fast charging.

In terms of design, the company’s official teasers have revealed that the handsets will come with a rectangular camera module that will house a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. The teaser also reveals that the handset will sport a volume rocker and a power button on the right edge. It is speculated that the smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 3:24 PM IST
