comscore Redmi is reportedly working on its Redmi Note 12 series: Here's when it might launch
News

Redmi Note 12 with 50MP triple rear camera setup might debut in the second half of 2022

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series is likely to come with a centred punch-hole display along with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

Redmi-Note-11T-5G

Redmi has started working on its upcoming Note series, expected to be named as Redmi Note 12 series. As per a Chinese tipster with a Weibo handle, Digital Chat Station, this smartphone series will be announced in the second half of 2022. Redmi Note 12 series is expected to debut in China first and then make its way to India. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

Redmi Note 12 series to debut soon

Back in March this year, Redmi launched Redmi Note 11T and Redmi 11T Pro 5G in India, so chances are that the upcoming series will make its way in October. However, this is not certain. A few details of the rumoured smartphone series have been revealed already. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

As per the rumours, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup and will feature a typical design. This rear camera setup might house a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro lens. It will also include a flashlight. As for the display, it is expected to feature a centred punch-hole display design, just like its predecessors. The smartphone will not come with curved edges.

These are the only leaked details that have surfaced online as of now. More details are expected to be revealed soon enough.

Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro + pricing

Xiaomi 11T Pro is available in four colour variants – black, blue, purple and white – and three memory variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The second variant features 8GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 256GB storage space. It costs Rs 41,999. The top variant of the phone comes with 12GB of RAM + 3GB of virtual RAM and 256GB storage space. It costs Rs 43,999.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 6:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2022 6:13 PM IST

