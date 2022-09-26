Redmi is expected to launch its upcoming Redmi Note 12 series in India soon. Ahead of the launch, a Chinese source has revealed that the smartphone will release in China in the month of October itself. It is expected to go on sale on November 11 in China. This is around the time when the Chinese shopping festival called Double 11 shopping festival will kick off in the country. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series might come with 50MP primary camera, 120W fast charging

Redmi Note 12 series launch timeline

Going by the MyDrivers report, Xiaomi is expected to launch a “small flagship” after launching a “performance flagship” i.e. Redmi Note 11T. The Redmi Note 12 series is likely to include Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro, just like the predecessor smartphone series. This year, the company might launch a Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus under this series. Also Read - Woman found dead after Redmi 6A allegedly exploded near her face

Redmi Note 12 series expected specifications

In terms of design, chances are, Redmi Note 12 series might feature a rectangular camera module, flat screen and squared edges. It is likely to feature a punch hole that houses the front-facing camera, just like its predecessor series. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to go on sale in India today: Price, sale offers

The three Redmi Note 12 series are expected to be powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity SoC. This might be MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. Other than this, previous leaks and reports have hinted that the smartphone will come with support 120W fast charging speed and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Another report by Digital Chat Station suggested that the triple rear camera setup will include a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens as well.

With 120W fast charging, a smartphone might charge from 0 to 100 percent in just a matter of 19 minutes. For the unversed, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is the first mid-range smartphone to come with support for 120W fast charging. The company claims that it can charge a dead battery to 100 percent in just 20 minutes. It is available at a starting price of Rs 26,999 in India.