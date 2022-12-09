comscore Redmi Note 12 series could launch later this month: Check details
News

Redmi Note 12 series may launch on this date in India: Check price range, specs

Mobiles

The Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to launch later this month in India. The series will consist of at least three phones, namely, the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 5G series is tipped to launch on December 23, 2022.
  • The series will comprise at least three models, the Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+.
  • The Note 12 Pro models will be powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC.
redmi-note-12-5g-poster

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China recently and the global release was a question. Rumors suggested that the phone will launch soon in India since its competitor brand Realme has already launched the Realme 10 Pro series. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Although a launch date is not confirmed by Redmi, the series may launch later this month before Christmas, as per a tipster. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, specs

Redmi Note 12 series India launch date (tipped)

According to Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on December 23, 2022, in India. However, he has mentioned that the information comes from a new source so it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series to launch in China this week, India launch imminent

The good news is that Redmi has confirmed the release of the Redmi Note 12 series. But as said, the exact release date is yet to be confirmed by the brand.

If the leaked date is to be believed, the launch isn’t far away. The series in China has three phones: The Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+.

It is unclear what models will be coming to India and whether the specifications will be the same as the Chinese versions. But for now, we can have a look at the specs of the phones that were launched in China.

Redmi Note 12 series specifications

The Redmi Note 12 trio comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. All have 120Hz high refresh rate and high touch sampling rate.

The Note 12 features a dual camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It has an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Note 12 Pro models, on the other hand, have a triple camera system with the Pro having a 50MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. The Pro+ has a 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Pro models have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Powering the Note 12 is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro models have Dimensity 1080 SoC. The RAM and storage on the devices will be LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2. The trio packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging on Note 12, 67W charging on Note 12 Pro, and 120W charging on Note 12 Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 series price in India (Expected)

The Redmi Note 12 is expected to launch under Rs 15,000 segment. The Redmi Note 12 Pro could launch for under Rs 20,000, whereas, the Note 12 Pro+ may be priced under Rs 25,000.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2022 5:43 PM IST
