Redmi Note 12 series with a 50MP primary sensor might debut in early 2023: Report
News

Redmi Note 12 series might come with 50MP primary camera, 120W fast charging

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series is expected to come with support for 120W fast charging that can charge the battery to 100 percent in 20 minutes.

Redmi-Note-11-Pro-Plus-4-5G

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note smartphone series is one of the most popular series that the brand has. It is rumoured that the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series is likely to debut in China later this year. However, it might debut in global markets early in 2023. Several rumours about the handset have now started making rounds online. Also Read - Woman found dead after Redmi 6A allegedly exploded near her face

Redmi Note 12 series expected specifications

As per the popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat station, Redmi Note 12 is likely to feature a 50MP primary wide angle lens at the back. It is also expected to come with support for 120W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to come with an in-box charger (120W). Also Read - Xiaomi announces its 'Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat' festive sale for this month: Check details

Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro model might also come with 120W fast charging support. It might charge from 0 to 100 percent in just a matter of 19 minutes. For the unversed, The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is the first mid-range smartphone to come with support for 120W fast charging. The company claims that it can charge a dead battery to 100 percent in just 20 minutes. It is available at a starting price of Rs 26,999 in India. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to go on sale in India today: Price, sale offers

In terms of design, chances are, Redmi Note 12 might feature a rectangular camera module, flat screen and squared edges. It is likely to feature a punch hole that houses the front-facing camera, just like its predecessor series. The smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter.

It is also expected that Redmi 12 series will include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 series included Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11SE.

Notably, Redmi is yet to confirm all these details, hence, there are chances that the final product might be different from the rumoured one.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 12:54 PM IST
