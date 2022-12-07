Redmi is expected to launch its Redmi Note 12 series in India soon. The smartphone series has already debuted in China recently and is likely to include Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Tipster Mukul Sharma, in his recent tweet, hinted that the Chinese tech company is planning to launch the series in India soon. However, Redmi Note 12 series is rumoured to launch in India in early 2023. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 gets a price cut in India: New price, availability, specs

Since the smartphone series has already debuted in China, it is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

Going by the China variant, the Redmi Note 12 5G sports a simple design featuring a 6.67-inch flat display. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a dual camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP depth unit. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos and has several modes. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by a new Qualcomm chipset. It houses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. The device has different RAM and storage options: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and also has 8GB + 256GB variant.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has 33W fast charging. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music listening.

The smartphone comes in Black, White, and Blue color options.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro Plus specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro series sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has 10-bit color depth and features HDR10+ support. It also has Dolby Vision support.

The Note 12 Pro boasts a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, which is a 1/1.56-inch type sensor. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

On the other hand, the Note 12 Pro Plus and Explorer Edition feature a triple camera system with a 200MP ISOCELL HPX primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The main lens on both models is a 1/1.4-inch type sensor. The trio has OIS support for stable video recording. There’s a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

All two phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is the successor to the Dimensity 920 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.