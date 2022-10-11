comscore Redmi Note 12 to come with Dimensity 1080 SoC: Check full details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 12 Tipped To Come Powered By The Dimensity 1080 Soc That Supports 4k Video Recording
News

Redmi Note 12 tipped to come powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC that supports 4K video recording

Mobiles

As per a new piece of information, the Redmi Note 12 will come with a Dimensity 1080 SoC and a 50MP triple camera system.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 to launch with a mid-range chipset in the budget segment.
  • It could come with a 50MP triple camera system.
  • The device could launch alongside Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+.
Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11 series earlier this year in February in India. Now, it appears that the company may soon launch a successor dubbed Redmi Note 12 as a new piece of information from China sheds light on the phone’s internals. Unlike the vanilla Redmi Note 11, the upcoming Note 12 will likely come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, that too with the latest one. Also Read - Redmi A1 Plus India launch date announced: Know details

Redmi Note 12 to get a big upgrade

According to Digitial Chat Station, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 will come powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is cited that the Dimensity 1080 offers similar performance to the Snapdragon 778G. Also Read - Redmi K60 series tipped to come with a Dynamic Island-like feature

To those who are unaware, the Snapdragon 778G is a mid-range chipset that is generally seen in phones above Rs 25,000. If the new information is to be believed, then the Redmi Note 12 with a Snapdragon 778G-like performance will offer value for its price range. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

If the vanilla Redmi Note 12 comes with the Dimensity 1080, it is likely that the phone will retail at a cheaper price, mostly under Rs 20,000. While this news is exciting, this is just speculation, and nothing is yet confirmed.

Speaking of the chipset, the Dimensity 1080 is based on a 6nm fabrication process having Mali-G68 GPU. The chipset supports a 200MP camera and has support for HyperEngine 3.0. It also supports 4K video recording.

The Redmi Note 12 was earlier said to come with an upgraded 50MP main lens. However, the exact sensor is yet to be known. This main lens will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro lens. Since the chipset supports 4K, the Note 12 might as well come with 4K video shooting support.

Other than the vanilla Note 12, rumors suggest two more devices, namely, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Both could come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ support.

The vanilla Note 12 is said to pack a 4,980mAh battery, whereas, the Note 12 Pro+ is expected to pack a 4,300mAh cell. Although there’s a significant difference in battery between both phones, the charging speed on the Pro+ is expected to be better.

All of this is yet to be confirmed, so do take the information with a pinch of salt. Also, the launch is still a few months away, the series will likely go official in early 2023.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 7:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India
Laptops
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India
India nudges Apple, Samsung to fast-track 5G phone software rollout

Telecom

India nudges Apple, Samsung to fast-track 5G phone software rollout

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on Poco M4 Pro, Poco X4 Pro

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on Poco M4 Pro, Poco X4 Pro

Nokia T10 tablet with 4G LTE arrives in India

Mobiles

Nokia T10 tablet with 4G LTE arrives in India

Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India

India nudges Apple, Samsung to fast-track 5G phone software rollout

Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More, Flipkart Diwali Sale

BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price