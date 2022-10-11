Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11 series earlier this year in February in India. Now, it appears that the company may soon launch a successor dubbed Redmi Note 12 as a new piece of information from China sheds light on the phone’s internals. Unlike the vanilla Redmi Note 11, the upcoming Note 12 will likely come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, that too with the latest one. Also Read - Redmi A1 Plus India launch date announced: Know details

Redmi Note 12 to get a big upgrade

According to Digitial Chat Station, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 will come powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is cited that the Dimensity 1080 offers similar performance to the Snapdragon 778G. Also Read - Redmi K60 series tipped to come with a Dynamic Island-like feature

To those who are unaware, the Snapdragon 778G is a mid-range chipset that is generally seen in phones above Rs 25,000. If the new information is to be believed, then the Redmi Note 12 with a Snapdragon 778G-like performance will offer value for its price range. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

If the vanilla Redmi Note 12 comes with the Dimensity 1080, it is likely that the phone will retail at a cheaper price, mostly under Rs 20,000. While this news is exciting, this is just speculation, and nothing is yet confirmed.

Speaking of the chipset, the Dimensity 1080 is based on a 6nm fabrication process having Mali-G68 GPU. The chipset supports a 200MP camera and has support for HyperEngine 3.0. It also supports 4K video recording.

The Redmi Note 12 was earlier said to come with an upgraded 50MP main lens. However, the exact sensor is yet to be known. This main lens will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro lens. Since the chipset supports 4K, the Note 12 might as well come with 4K video shooting support.

Other than the vanilla Note 12, rumors suggest two more devices, namely, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Both could come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ support.

The vanilla Note 12 is said to pack a 4,980mAh battery, whereas, the Note 12 Pro+ is expected to pack a 4,300mAh cell. Although there’s a significant difference in battery between both phones, the charging speed on the Pro+ is expected to be better.

All of this is yet to be confirmed, so do take the information with a pinch of salt. Also, the launch is still a few months away, the series will likely go official in early 2023.