Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more

Redmi Note 8 2021 has been confirmed. The Chinese smartphone company, over the weekend, teased the coming of the new version of the Redmi Note 8 dubbed the Redmi Note 2021. As per the official teaser, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a brand new design and look much premium than the existing Redmi Note 8 series, which launched nearly two years ago. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Ultra briefly listed with a price of around Rs 20,000, specs and design revealed

As per the teaser, the Redmi Note 8 2021 will come with waterdrop notch and thin bezels, when compared to the original Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The render reveals the smartphone in blue colour, but there should be more options available as well. Also Read - Best smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate display around Rs 20,000

Redmi Note 10 (2021) specs and price

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the design, it hasn’t revealed any details about the specification sheet yet. However, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggests that the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition will pack much improved specifications when compared to the original Redmi Note 8. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is said to come packed with a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There should be more RAM and storage options available for consumers out there.

The smartphone is tipped to come with four rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there should be a single image sensor to click selfies but the spec has not been revealed yet. Similar to other new Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is also said to run Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5 OS out-of-the-box.

We are yet to know the specific details about the smartphone but what we do know is that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be a much improved version.

The original Redmi Note8 packs a 6.3-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a microSD card support as well. The Redmi Note 8 includes a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging support. The Redmi smartphone includes four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the price of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 2021 yet. It is expected that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be priced around Rs 10,000.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the launch date. We expect the company to announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 8 2021 in the days to come.