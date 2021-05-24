comscore Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more
News

Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been confirmed to launch soon. The smartphone will be a much improved version of the Redmi Note 8. Let's take a look at everything we know so far.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 2021 has been confirmed. The Chinese smartphone company, over the weekend, teased the coming of the new version of the Redmi Note 8 dubbed the Redmi Note 2021. As per the official teaser, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a brand new design and look much premium than the existing Redmi Note 8 series, which launched nearly two years ago. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Ultra briefly listed with a price of around Rs 20,000, specs and design revealed

As per the teaser, the Redmi Note 8 2021 will come with waterdrop notch and thin bezels, when compared to the original Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The render reveals the smartphone in blue colour, but there should be more options available as well. Also Read - Best smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate display around Rs 20,000

Redmi Note 10 (2021) specs and price

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the design, it hasn’t revealed any details about the specification sheet yet. However, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggests that the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition will pack much improved specifications when compared to the original Redmi Note 8. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

Redmi Note 8 2021 launch, Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition price, Redmi Note 8 2021 specs, Redmi Note 8 2021 features, Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition launch, Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition global launch, Redmi Note 8 25 million units, Redmi Note series, Redmi, Xiaomi

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is said to come packed with a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There should be more RAM and storage options available for consumers out there.

The smartphone is tipped to come with four rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there should be a single image sensor to click selfies but the spec has not been revealed yet. Similar to other new Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is also said to run Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5 OS out-of-the-box.

We are yet to know the specific details about the smartphone but what we do know is that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be a much improved version.

The original Redmi Note8 packs a 6.3-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a microSD card support as well. The Redmi Note 8 includes a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging support. The Redmi smartphone includes four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the price of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 2021 yet. It is expected that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be priced around Rs 10,000.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the launch date. We expect the company to announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 8 2021 in the days to come.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2021 9:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone
Apps
You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone
Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more

OnePlus to launch a 40-inch smart TV on Flipkart today, price could be around Rs 20,000

Smart TVs

OnePlus to launch a 40-inch smart TV on Flipkart today, price could be around Rs 20,000

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Tracker: How to track Cyclone Yaas live using your mobile phone

How To

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Tracker: How to track Cyclone Yaas live using your mobile phone

Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Smart TVs

Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone

Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Battlegrounds Mobile India might get banned: Here s why

Motorola starts rolling out Android 11 update for Motorola One Action

Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: What to expect

Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose under Rs 25,000?

Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures

Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures: New UI, settings and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 8 (2021) confirmed: Launch date, expected specs and price, India release and more
Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more

Features

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose under Rs 25,000?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Which one to choose under Rs 25,000?
Redmi Note 10 Ultra briefly listed with a price of around Rs 20,000, specs and design revealed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 Ultra briefly listed with a price of around Rs 20,000, specs and design revealed
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile जैसे ही Battlegrounds Mobile India में भी मिलेगा Erangel Map

Realme X7 Max 5G में मिलेगा MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Coolpad Cool 20 स्मार्टफोन 25 मई को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP का कैमरा

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite लॉन्च होगा या नहीं? जानिए क्या है प्लानिंग

Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker: आ रहा एक और तूफान, ऐसे मिलेगी स्मार्टफोन पर पल-पल की जानकारी

Latest Videos

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review

News

You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone
Apps
You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone
Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Smart TVs

Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership
Battlegrounds Mobile India might get banned: Here s why

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India might get banned: Here s why
Motorola starts rolling out Android 11 update for Motorola One Action

Mobiles

Motorola starts rolling out Android 11 update for Motorola One Action
Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: What to expect

News

Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: What to expect

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Best Sellers