comscore Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition Launch Soon? Could be an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition launch soon? Looks like an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8
News

Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition launch soon? Looks like an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8

Mobiles

Redmi Note 8 2021 variant is in the development. Several key specifications of the Redmi smartphone have surfaced online. Some of them include 4000mAh battery, fast charging support, MIUI 12.5 and more.

redmi note 8 2021

Image: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10S launched in India on Thursday via an online launch event. Launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999, the smartphone will be available for the first time on May 18 on Amazon and Mi.com. While we thought Redmi will stop here for now, it appears the company has more plans in stock for the upcoming months. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

A new report now suggests that the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition is in the works. Ahead of the official release, several details about the upcoming Redmi device have surfaced online. You must note that the phone isn’t confirmed by the company yet so take the information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Redmi Watch first look: Here's a closer look at Redmi's first smartwatch

Redmi Note 8 2021 edition in the works

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 series in 2019. The series till date includes phones such as the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8T, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. After nearly 2 years, Xiaomi now plans to bring a new addition to the series dubbed the Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition, a new report suggests. Also Read - Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which of these watches would you pick?

As reported by MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) has appeared on FCC and EEC certification websites with some of the key details. The smartphones has been listed with model number M1908C3JGG on the certification websites. In addition, Kacskrz, a Xiaomi tipster, spotted the upcoming Redmi Note 8 (2021) moniker on one of Xiaomi’s official page.

The FCC listing reveals several specification details. The upcoming Redmi phone gets listed with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which also runs the Redmi Note 9, and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The FCC listing reveals that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging. The previously launched Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8T also come with 4000mAh battery but with 18W fast charging.

On the other hand, Xiaomiui, a Xiaomi-focused Twitter handle, also tipped some of the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. It is tipped that the phone will carry codename biloba and offer a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup. Reports also suggest that the Redmi smartphone will be offered in two variants:  4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2021 8:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 14, 2021 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition in the works? Looks like an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8
Mobiles
Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition in the works? Looks like an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8
Realme 8 gets a price cut in India for a limited period: Check new prices here

Deals

Realme 8 gets a price cut in India for a limited period: Check new prices here

Happy Eid al-fitr 2021: How to send Eid Mubarak 2021 WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram GIFs and stickers

How To

Happy Eid al-fitr 2021: How to send Eid Mubarak 2021 WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram GIFs and stickers

Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

Top 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India

Features

Top 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC launched

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

Top 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India

Samsung Galaxy M42 First Impressions: Another inexpensive 5G phone on the menu

Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which one would you pick?

Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen level?

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition in the works? Looks like an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8

Mobiles

Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition in the works? Looks like an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched

Wearables

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched
Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which one would you pick?

Features

Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which one would you pick?
Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch India launch today: Here's how to watch livestream

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch India launch today: Here's how to watch livestream
Redmi Note 10S Top 5 Alternatives in India

Top Products

Redmi Note 10S Top 5 Alternatives in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V21 SE के फीचर्स Geekbench पर आए सामने, कम कीमत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme 8 की कीमत हुई कम, अब इतने में मिल रहा है 64MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाला यह बजट फोन

PUBG New State के लिए जल्द शुरू होगा प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन, जानें इस गेम से जुड़ी हर बात

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G स्मार्टफोन Google Play Console पर दिखा, खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

POCO M3 Pro 5G का लॉन्च से पहले रेंडर आया सामने, मिलेगा यूनिक डिजाइन वाला कैमरा सेटअप

Latest Videos

Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

News

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC launched
Mobiles
Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC launched
Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

News

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect
Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers