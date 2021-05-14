Redmi Note 10S launched in India on Thursday via an online launch event. Launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999, the smartphone will be available for the first time on May 18 on Amazon and Mi.com. While we thought Redmi will stop here for now, it appears the company has more plans in stock for the upcoming months. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

A new report now suggests that the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition is in the works. Ahead of the official release, several details about the upcoming Redmi device have surfaced online. You must note that the phone isn’t confirmed by the company yet so take the information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Redmi Watch first look: Here's a closer look at Redmi's first smartwatch

Redmi Note 8 2021 edition in the works

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 series in 2019. The series till date includes phones such as the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8T, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. After nearly 2 years, Xiaomi now plans to bring a new addition to the series dubbed the Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition, a new report suggests. Also Read - Redmi Watch vs Amazfit Bip U: At Rs 3,999, which of these watches would you pick?

As reported by MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) has appeared on FCC and EEC certification websites with some of the key details. The smartphones has been listed with model number M1908C3JGG on the certification websites. In addition, Kacskrz, a Xiaomi tipster, spotted the upcoming Redmi Note 8 (2021) moniker on one of Xiaomi’s official page.

The FCC listing reveals several specification details. The upcoming Redmi phone gets listed with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which also runs the Redmi Note 9, and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The FCC listing reveals that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging. The previously launched Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8T also come with 4000mAh battery but with 18W fast charging.

On the other hand, Xiaomiui, a Xiaomi-focused Twitter handle, also tipped some of the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. It is tipped that the phone will carry codename biloba and offer a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup. Reports also suggest that the Redmi smartphone will be offered in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.