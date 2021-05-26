Redmi Note 8 2021 edition has official been launched in the global market with some of the top-notch specifications. Some of the key features of the Redmi Note 8 2021 include MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 4000mAh battery, fast charging support, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, among others. While the new Redmi smartphone has been officially launched in the global market, the company is yet to reveal India launch details. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite roundup ahead of India launch: 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price and other expectations

The Redmi Note 8 2021 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The base model of the Redmi phone comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of USD 169, which roughly translates to Rs 12,500 approx. The top-end and the second model of the new Redmi Note features 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model of the smartphone carries a price tag of USD 189, which approx. comes around Rs 14,000. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) roundup: Price, specs and everything that is expected

Redmi Note 8 2021 specifications to note

Display: The Redmi Note 8 2021 comes packed with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2340×1080 pixel screen resolution. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and also includes a dot notch at the top of the screen.

Processor: The Redmi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, built on a 12nm fabrication process.

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: The phone comes in two storage models: 64GB and 128GB. There’s a microSD card slot support as well.

Rear camera: The Redmi Note 8 2021 comes packed with a primary 48-megapixel primary image sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with an LED flash.

Front camera: For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 2021 includes a 13-megapixel front camera on the front, placed inside the dot drop notch.

Software: The phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Battery: The Redmi Note 8 2021 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging in the box.

Redmi Note 8 2021: What about the India launch?

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t confirmed the India launch details of the Redmi Note 8 2021. Considering the popularity of the Redmi Note series in India, we do expect the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition to head to the Indian market soon. However, we must wait for the company to announce the launch details.