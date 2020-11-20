Redmi Note 9 5G launch date and design revealed

The Redmi Note 9 5G has been long in the rumors (by modern-day smartphone rumor standards) and we finally have a launch date for it. Xiaomi is unveiling the Redmi Note 9 series in China on November 26. Along with the launch date, Xiaomi has also teased the design of the phone, which in itself isn’t surprising. After all, we have already seen the new Redmi Note 9 models in leaks endlessly in the last few weeks. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G series launch expected on Nov 24: What to expect

The Redmi Note 9 series in China is expected to spawn two 5G models and a 4G model. Details about the 4G variant are scarce but we believe it could be based on the Redmi Note 9 that you get to buy in India. The 5G variants have newer guts but they share many similarities with the Redmi Note 9 Pro models in India. The design seems inspired by the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. In fact, the phones are based on the Mi 10T Lite once you look at the leaked specifications. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified: Check details

Redmi Note 9 5G series specifications leaked

Even though Xiaomi is simply teasing the launch date and a part of the phone’s design, the leaks have left it all bare for us to have a look at. There will be two models with 5G connectivity using the latest chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the flagship model in the series, coming with the Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB RAM. This data comes courtesy of a Geekbench listing.

The Pro will get a 6.67-inch FUll HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole cutout in the top-center. This cutout has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It will rely on a 4820mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charging system. The teaser image confirms a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as circular camera design.

One of the biggest additions expected to be a part of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the main camera. Leaks have long suggested that the Pro variant will feature a 108-megapixel main sensor. If this is true, then the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be the first mass-market mid-range smartphone feature such a large camera sensor. Until now, Xiaomi’s own Mi 10 series flagships as well as Motorola’s flagship phone were the only phones to get this camera sensor.

With the Redmi Note 9 5G, you can expect a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display. The vanilla version of the phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and relies on a 5,000mAh battery, which itself is paired to a 22.5W fast charging support. For cameras, the Redmi Note 9 5G will use a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 13-megapixel front camera.