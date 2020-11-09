comscore Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified | BGR India
In line with previous leaks, TENAA revealed that the Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G both came with punch-hole designs.

  • Published: November 9, 2020 11:50 AM IST
Image: TENAA

It has long been reported that Xiaomi is working on several new smartphones under their sub-brand, Redmi. Includes two devices bearing the model numbers M2007J22C and M2007J17C. Initially, the two devices were thought to belong to the Redmi Note 10 Series. But in the latest developments, the M2007J22C and M2007J17C are believed to belong to a new variant of the Redmi Note 9 smartphone which is rumored to be coming with 5G support. Also Read - Infinix Hot 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 - Check Out the Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

The M2007J22C will be launched as Redmi Note 9 5G, while the M2007J17C is the tallest model called the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The two phones have previously appeared in a leak that revealed their specs sheet. Now the two Redmi Note 9 5G has just been seen at TENAA which reveal the specifications and at the same time confirm what has been leaked so far. Apart from that, the certification also comes along with some pictures to give us a glimpse into the design. Also Read - Realme 3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison

Two Redmi Note 9 5G phones

In line with previous leaks, TENAA revealed that the Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G both came with punch-hole designs. It’s just a different placement, where the standard version is on the left side, while the Pro model is positioned in the middle. The Redmi Note 9 5G is said to come with a 6.53-inch diagonal LCD panel that offers Full HD Plus resolution. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a larger 6.7-inch LCD screen which according to rumors supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The TENAA listing says that the Redmi Note 9 5G is powered by a CPU clocked at 2.4GHz. Although the name of the chipset is not mentioned, it matches the MediaTek Dimensity 800U as rumored. Accompanying the Dimensity 800U chipset which is built on a 7nm process and is equipped with 5G support, the Redmi Note 9 5G will come in three RAM variants ranging from 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, as well as internal storage options between 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2020 11:50 AM IST

