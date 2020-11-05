Redmi Note 9 new variant to get 120Hz display

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T series globally and one of its noted features was the 7-stage variable refresh rate display. The Mi 10T series phones can alter the refresh rate from as low as 24Hz to a very high 144Hz, depending on the content. The variation helps with battery conservation as well as the elimination of screen tearing. Now, Xiaomi is going to use the same tech for its upcoming Redmi Note 9 update, based on the leaks. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

The Redmi Note 9 is rumored to get an update for late 2020 and Xiaomi is giving its cash cow some notable upgrades over the existing ones. A previous leak already suggested the retention of the punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on all the new model. The latest leak, however, confirms that Xiaomi is sticking to an LCD panel but will upgrade it for a better experience. Also Read - Xiaomi ने बेच दिए 1 करोड़ ‘Made in India’ Mi पावर बैंक, नया मॉडल 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

New Redmi Note 9 to get a notable display upgrade

With the new Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi is finally moving to a high refresh rate panel. Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details on the upcoming Redmi Note 9 updated models, confirming a 120Hz display for the standard model. The phone will use the 6-stage variable refresh rate system, called Adaptive Sync, which is similar to the one from the flagship Mi 10T series.

The leaked screenshot of the spec sheet shows the Redmi Note 9 being able to alter the refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz. The display will change it based on the content, between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. The display will have peak brightness levels of 450 nits and will feature TUV Rheinland certification for blue light protection. There will also be a Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Xiaomi already used a 120Hz display last year on the Redmi K30 4G, which came to India as the Poco X2. The PocoX2 display could only switch between 120Hz and 60Hz. The new Redmi Note 9 will do more stages and based on our experience with the Mi 10T Pro, it could deliver a finer experience.

Digital Chat Station also revealed that the Redmi Note 9 will feature a smaller 4800mAh battery. That’s almost 200mAh lesser than the 5020mAh battery on the current Redmi Note 9 series. Does this mean Xiaomi is bringing a faster charging technology to the Note series to counter the Realme 7 Pro? We can only hope.