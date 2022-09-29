Redmi Pad 4g Leak Reveals Key Specifications Of Upcoming Budget Tablet

Redmi may be working on a new 4G tablet called the Redmi Pad 4G. The upcoming tablet could be a trimmed-down version of the Redmi Pad 5G with a 4G processor. According to 91Mobiles, the Redmi Pad 4G may use a MediaTek processor and an 8000mAh battery, making it a strong competitor in the budget tablet market on which the Realme Pad has emerged as the most popular option.

The upcoming Redmi Pad 4G is likely to be the world’s first tablet with Low Visual Fatigue Certification, which essentially is proof that the display on the upcoming tablet will protect eyes from experiencing fatigue over extended usage. The Redmi Pad 4G’s image shows a metal-like body, while the colours and specifications have also been revealed ahead of the launch, which is not confirmed yet.

Redmi Pad 4G specifications

According to the report, the Redmi Pad 4G will be a low-end option with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. We have used this processor previously on the Poco M5 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G and the performance was decent. The tablet is expected to come with a 10.61-inch LCD panel with a 2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display may support 400 nits of peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The Redmi Pad 4G is likely to be available in Grey, Silver, and Green colours.