comscore Redmi Pad 4G leak reveals key specifications of upcoming budget tablet
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Pad 4g Leak Reveals Key Specifications Of Upcoming Budget Tablet
News

Redmi Pad 4G leak reveals key specifications of upcoming budget tablet

Mobiles

The upcoming Redmi Pad 4G is likely to be the world's first tablet with Low Visual Fatigue Certification, which will protect eyes from experiencing fatigue.

redmipad4g_91

Redmi may be working on a new 4G tablet called the Redmi Pad 4G. The upcoming tablet could be a trimmed-down version of the Redmi Pad 5G with a 4G processor. According to 91Mobiles, the Redmi Pad 4G may use a MediaTek processor and an 8000mAh battery, making it a strong competitor in the budget tablet market on which the Realme Pad has emerged as the most popular option.

The upcoming Redmi Pad 4G is likely to be the world’s first tablet with Low Visual Fatigue Certification, which essentially is proof that the display on the upcoming tablet will protect eyes from experiencing fatigue over extended usage. The Redmi Pad 4G’s image shows a metal-like body, while the colours and specifications have also been revealed ahead of the launch, which is not confirmed yet.

Redmi Pad 4G specifications

According to the report, the Redmi Pad 4G will be a low-end option with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. We have used this processor previously on the Poco M5 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G and the performance was decent. The tablet is expected to come with a 10.61-inch LCD panel with a 2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display may support 400 nits of peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The Redmi Pad 4G is likely to be available in Grey, Silver, and Green colours.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 11:54 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon introduces new features like Alexa Routines, Alexa Together and more
News
Amazon introduces new features like Alexa Routines, Alexa Together and more
Here are top new features coming to Google Search

News

Here are top new features coming to Google Search

Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

News

Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

News

Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Apps

Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Pad 4G leak reveals key specifications of upcoming budget tablet

Amazon introduces new features like Alexa Routines, Alexa Together and more

Here are top new features coming to Google Search

Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately
iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More