Redmi Pad launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Redmi Pad launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

The Redmi Pad tablet starts in India at a price of Rs 14,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs 19,999 for the top variant.

  • Xiaomi launched its first budget tablet -- Redmi Pad -- in India today.
  • The Redmi Pad starts in India at Rs 14,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 19,999.
  • The Redmi Pad will go on sale in India starting October 5.
Image: Redmi India

Xiaomi, earlier this year, launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 at a starting price of Rs 24,999. Today the company launched a launched a more affordable tablet in India under its Redmi brand. The company today launched the Redmi Pad in India. This newly launched tablet comes with top of the line features such as MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a 90Hz display and an 8MP HD front camera among others. Also Read - Xiaomi says it was disappointed after ED seized assets worth Rs 55.51 billion, will continue to protect its assets in India

Redmi Pad pricing and availability

The newly launched Redmi Pad comes in India in Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green colour variants. It will be available in India in three storage variants. The 3GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Pad costs Rs 14,999 in India. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 12,999. Similarly, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the device costs Rs 17,999 but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 in India. And, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Pad costs Rs 19,999. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999. Also Read - IMC 2022: MediaTek, Invendis join hands for 5G, Wi-Fi router solutions

Xiaomi is also offering a 10 percent bank discount on purchases made via mi.com post which the 3GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Pad will be available for Rs 11,700, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the device will be available for Rs 13,500 and the top variant of the tablet with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available for Rs 15,300. Also Read - FEMA authority confirms India's highest seizure order of Rs 5551.27 crore against Xiaomi

As far as availability is concerned, the Mint Green variant of the Redmi Pad 5 will be available starting 10AM on October 5 on Mi.com. All other colour variants of the device will be available via Mi Home, Flipkart and retail outlets starting 12PM on October 5.

Redmi Pad specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Redmi Pad comes with a unibody metal design with magnesium and aluminum alloys. It comes with a 10.61-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2,000 x 1200 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 15:9 and a 10-bit display panel. It also comes with Widevine L1 and TUV Rheinland certifications. On the audio front, it comes with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Xiaomi is offering two months of YouTube Premium subscription free with the Redmi Pad.

Talking about the cameras, the Redmi Pad comes with an 8MP HD camera in the front with a 108-degree field of view and a new Focus Frame feature, which the company says ensure that the users are always in the centre of the frame. It also automatically adjusts the frame as more people join in. At the back it has an 8MP rear camera with an in-built document scanner. Additionally, it comes with dual microphone with a dedicated mic for noise reduction.

As far as the internals are concerned, the Redmi Pad is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB. It comes with an 8,000mAh battery with an 18W charger, which the company says offers over 21 hours of video playback time and over eight days of music playback time. The newly launched tablet runs Android 12 out-of-the-box based MIUI 13 for Pad. Xiaomi is offering three years of security updates and two years of software updates with the Redmi Pad. Lastly, this tablet has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 1:02 PM IST
