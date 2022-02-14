comscore Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
News

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition will feature the iconic colour scheme of the Mercedes F1 cars, which will include a grey-coloured back panel with black triangular elements around the mid-section.

Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition

(Image: GizmoChina)

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just announced its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Under the partnership, the brand announced that Mercedes will serve as an exclusive partner helping it explore extreme performance. The partnership announcement hints at a Redmi K50 Mercedes F1 limited edition model. Not much is known about the upcoming device as of now. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Redmi is currently getting ready to launch a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in the Chinese market on February 16. It is being speculated that the company might also launch a Mercedes F1 Limited Edition variant of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

According to recent leaks, the Mercedes Edition variant of the Redmi K50 will feature the iconic colour scheme of the Mercedes F1 cars, which will include a grey-coloured back panel with black triangular elements around the mid-section. The triangles in the mid-section will be lined with cyan colour, and the camera module will feature glowing RGB strips. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

The phone is said to come with two dark Grey racing stripes running vertically down the centre along with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team branding at the top right corner.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Expected specifications

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display will also come with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with a VC cooling area and a CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor. The device will run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device is said to sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. At the front, the device will feature a 20-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 5:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Apps
Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com
Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price
Best Xiaomi Phone Under 30000 (February 2022)

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Phone Under 30000 (February 2022)
Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

Reviews

Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिए गए कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
Mobiles
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps
HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

News

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

News

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers