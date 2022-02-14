Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi just announced its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Under the partnership, the brand announced that Mercedes will serve as an exclusive partner helping it explore extreme performance. The partnership announcement hints at a Redmi K50 Mercedes F1 limited edition model. Not much is known about the upcoming device as of now. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Redmi is currently getting ready to launch a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in the Chinese market on February 16. It is being speculated that the company might also launch a Mercedes F1 Limited Edition variant of the upcoming smartphone.

According to recent leaks, the Mercedes Edition variant of the Redmi K50 will feature the iconic colour scheme of the Mercedes F1 cars, which will include a grey-coloured back panel with black triangular elements around the mid-section. The triangles in the mid-section will be lined with cyan colour, and the camera module will feature glowing RGB strips.

The phone is said to come with two dark Grey racing stripes running vertically down the centre along with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team branding at the top right corner.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Expected specifications

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display will also come with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with a VC cooling area and a CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor. The device will run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device is said to sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. At the front, the device will feature a 20-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.